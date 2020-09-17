Ukraine denies entry to all 1,000 Breslov hassidim waiting at border

The approximately 1,000 Breslov hassidim and other Israelis currently waiting at a border post between Belarus and Ukraine will not be allowed into Ukraine as they had wished. The group had sought to travel to Uman in Ukraine to the tomb of the founder of Breslov hassidim lies Rabbi Nachman of Breslov, for the annual Rosh Hashanah pilgrimage to the site. The Ukrainian authorities banned entry to the country from August 26 to September 28 in order to prevent the mass pilgrimage which attracts up to 50,000 visitors over Rosh Hashanah each year from taking place due to fears that the event would spread COVID-19 amongst pilgrims and the local population. The Breslov hassidim, for whom the pilgrimage is a hugely important communal event, were hopeful that the Ukrainian government would allow a small number of people into Uman, and some 2,500 pilgrims travelled to Belarus in the hopes of entering Ukraine through that country.On Tuesday, Breslov officials apparently got word from Belarus authorities that they would be able to enter Ukraine, and some 1,000 flocked to the border. The Ukrainian government denied that it had allowed the travellers to enter and the group has remained out in the open country between the Belarus and Ukrainian border posts since Tuesday night. On Wednesday, the Ukrainian government issued its final decision that it would not be allowing anyone across the border, and called on Belarusian authorities to “stop creating additional tensions on the border… and spreading false and encouraging statements to pilgrims.” cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });Breslov hassidim on the ground at the border have denounced the Israeli government for having encouraged Ukraine to ban the pilgrimage and over the conditions of their current predicament, in which they have no amenities and are sleeping outdoors. A high level source in the Israel Ministry of Foreign Affairs told The Jerusalem Post however that Breslov communal organizations in Uman have themselves organized for food, water and other supplies for the stranded pilgrims. He added that the hassidim were able to return to Belarus where Jewish communities in Minsk, Pinsk, and Gomel were preparing to host them for Rosh Hashanah, adding that COVID-19 quarantine in Belarus is essentially voluntary. The source added that the Breslov organizations were also capable of arranging flights back to Israel if they so wished. He said he believed the majority would return to Belarus in time for Rosh Hashanah but that perhaps 200 would remain at the border as long as possible. Some 2,000 Breslov hassidim and others arrived in Ukraine before the borders were closed and are being allowed to hold prayer services and meals according to local COVID-19 regulations.