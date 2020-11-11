Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he has tested positive for COVID-19.
Zelensky, who is Jewish, made the announcement Monday on Twitter, adding that he is feeling well and continuing to work in confinement.There are no lucky people for whom #COVID19 does not pose a threat. Despite all the quarantine measures, I received a positive test. I feel good & take a lot of vitamins. Promise to isolate myself, but keep working. I will overcome COVID19 as most people do. It's gonna be fine!
— Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) November 9, 2020
“There are no lucky people for whom #COVID19 does not pose a threat,” Zelensky wrote. “Despite all the quarantine measures, I received a positive test. I feel good & take a lot of vitamins. Promise to isolate myself, but keep working. I will overcome COVID19 as most people do. It’s gonna be fine!”
Zelensky, 42, is among a number of world leaders who have contracted the virus, including President Donald Trump, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.