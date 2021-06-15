The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Ultra-Orthodox zip codes have some of New York's worst vaccination rates

Monsey in Rockland County boasts the worst, with just 17.8% while Brooklyn neighborhoods Williamsburg, Borough Park and Crown Heights all trail below average.

By AARON REICH  
JUNE 15, 2021 10:08
Hasidic men pray outside at a socially distanced service in the Borough Park neighborhood of Brooklyn, March 30, 2020. (photo credit: AVI KAYE)
Hasidic men pray outside at a socially distanced service in the Borough Park neighborhood of Brooklyn, March 30, 2020.
(photo credit: AVI KAYE)
 New York zip codes with high ultra-Orthodox Jewish populations were found to be among those with the lowest COVID-19 vaccination rates in the sate, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo, The New York Post reported.
New York's statewide vaccination rate currently stands at 69.9% in terms of those who have received at least one dose, Cuomo explained in a statement.
Earlier, the governor stated that "virtually all" of the state's coronavirus restrictions will be lifted when the state reaches 70%.
But 10% of New York's zip codes are lagging behind, with vaccination rates below 38.8%.
The worst zip code in the state is Monsey, a suburb in Rockland County that is known for its large ultra-Orthodox population, which has a rate of just 17.8%. 
Of the rest of the list, presented by Cuomo at the press conference and reported on by The New York Post, seven of the 25 worst zip codes are in New York City, with six of them in the borough of Brooklyn. In particular, the zip codes for Williamsburg, Borough Park and Crown Heights, all of which are in Brooklyn and have high ultra-Orthodox populations, had rates below 38.8%. Far Rockaway, a neighborhood in the borough of Queens that also boasts a large ultra-Orthodox population, was also on this list.
Throughout the pandemic, there has been considerable tension among these communities directed at the authority of Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, and many of them feel as if they have been unfairly blamed for spikes in cases. 
However, the coronavirus pandemic is not the first time these communities have had a vaccination issue. During the measles outbreak in 2018-2019, Brooklyn and Rockland County were where the outbreaks first began, starting a race against time to inoculate. In Rockland, the first case was actually due to an an Israeli teenager visiting for the High Holy Days.
According to county data on vaccination rates, which only includes school-age children, some Jewish schools in the county had measles vaccination rates below 70% in 2018, compared to 99% statewide.
While the Orthodox Union and the Rabbinical Council of America strongly recommend parents vaccinate healthy children, a small minority of rabbis and Orthodox Jewish people claim ingredients in vaccines violate religious principles. 
Despite these numbers, the vaccination rate in the rest of the state is still going up as the rollout continues. Due to this, de Blasio announced that New York City would hold its first ticker-tape parade since the pandemic started, according to a local NBC affiliate. Slated for July 7, the parade will honor healthcare workers.
Reuters contributed to this report.


