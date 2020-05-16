The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

US college student spends 11 hours a day shopping to help families

Kaila Zimmerman-Moscovitch, a college student managing a full course load and two part-time jobs, has been spending 11 hours per day to help hers and other families in the Chicago Jewish community.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 16, 2020 19:33
A PATRON exits a supermarket during the coronavirus pandemic. (photo credit: TNS)
A PATRON exits a supermarket during the coronavirus pandemic.
(photo credit: TNS)
Kaila Zimmerman-Moscovitch, an American college student managing a full course load and two part-time jobs, has been spending 11 hours per day to help hers and other families in the Chabad-Lubavitch and wider Jewish community of Chicago, as highlighted in a profile on the Hasidic movement's website. 
In light of the coronavirus disrupting the normal routines of millions of people across the globe, 20-year-old Zimmerman-Moscovitch has aimed to do her part by buying groceries at local supermarkets for people in the Chicago Jewish community. On some days, Zimmerman-Moscovitch begins her shopping day at 9 a.m. and only arriving home in the late evening.  

Initially, Zimmerman-Moscovitch gathered groceries for her pregnant mother and aunt, later thinking that other many need help. “I then decided to post on a Jewish Chicago Facebook page saying if anybody needs help with shopping, I’m able to do that,” Zimmerman-Moscovitch told Chabad. 
“As a kid, I learned about tikkun olam (repairing the world) and I think for me growing up, my mom always told me, ‘Do good, do good.’ I think that helped in a lot of ways. I just feel like I’m supposed to do it, that it’s the right thing for me to do,” Zimmerman-Moscovitch added.
Following her Facebook posts, the requests began pouring in. To manage all the supplies, Zimmerman-Moscovitch keeps freezer bags in her trunk to keep items cold, has a readily available supply of disinfectant spray and hand sanitizer and will even try to find specific brands families requested. 
To ensure that she doesn't spread the coronavirus, Zimmerman-Moscovitch said that she uses a pack of sterile gloves per day. “I change my gloves when I get in the car, when I get to the market, when I put the bags in the car,” she noted. 
“Typically, I shop for about five families a day. If I do a big order for one family, I will fill up a cart and take it back to my car, and then go back into the store. The people at the markets know me now, so they will sometimes let me back in without having to wait on line [to enter] again.”
Despite some online criticism for not focusing n herself, Zimmerman-Moscovitch said that, “in my eyes, I am helping myself. I am wearing a mask. I use hand sanitizer. I use gloves. I am able to wake up healthy and fine, and not have to worry. It’s just a good feeling to help people who I know can’t get out of their house."
“One family even calls me their ‘mitzvah girl.’ That makes me very happy," she told Chabad. 


Tags American Jewry tzedaka chicago Charity Tikkun Olam
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israel may soon have a government. Let's hope it does the right thing By JPOST EDITORIAL
To the new government: Help heal our nation By YAAKOV KATZ
Parameters of Israeli independence By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Gantz, don’t surrender your principles to Bibi By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum A portrait of viral antisemitism By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israeli disinfectant kills 100% of viruses, bacteria
Bacteria (illustrative)
2 Benjamin Netanyahu suggests microchipping kids, slammed by experts
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
3 New coronavirus strain more contagious than original - study
Technical Area 21 at Los Alamos National Laboratory.
4 Israel's IIBR finds antibody that neutralizes coronavirus
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
5 Medical miracle in Jerusalem: Surgery saves man with rod through head
Image of rod through Kamel Abdel Rahman's head
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by