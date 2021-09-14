The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
US House of Representatives marks 20th anniversary of 9/11 with rabbi’s prayer

On the eve of the 20th anniversary of the attacks, the US House of Representatives acknowledged the coincidence with the imminent High Holidays with an opening prayer by a rabbi.

By RON KAMPEAS/JTA  
SEPTEMBER 14, 2021 03:22
THE WTC'S Tower 2 dissolves in a cloud of dust and debris about 30 minutes after the first Twin Tower collapsed, as seen from Jersey City, September 11, 2001.
THE WTC’S Tower 2 dissolves in a cloud of dust and debris about 30 minutes after the first Twin Tower collapsed, as seen from Jersey City, September 11, 2001. (
(photo credit: REUTERS/RAY STUBBLEBINE)
The coincidence of the 9/11 terrorist attacks with the imminent High Holidays has long haunted the Jewish-American imagination.
On Friday, on the eve of the 20th anniversary of the attacks, the US House of Representatives acknowledged the coincidence with an opening prayer by a rabbi.
Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., introduced Rabbi Arnold Resnicoff, a retired US Navy chaplain who has become known for his work to sanctify moments of American trauma, to deliver the prayer. Resnicoff likened the trauma of the memory of 9/11 to the introspection that comes with the Jewish High Holidays.
“Twenty years ago, an era ended: pre-9/11 world,” he said in his prayer.
“Twin Towers stood. No deadly Pentagon attack. No civilian airline passengers, crew, had sacrificed their lives to protect the Capitol from attack. Next day, our world forever changed. High Holy Days now challenge Jews worldwide: assess, atone, improve. But regardless of religion, Americans now share holy days, blessed by memories of the righteous who kept faith alive.”
Al-Qaida terrorists who hijacked four planes killed nearly 3,000 people in attacks on the Twin Towers in New York City and on the Pentagon. Passengers and crew thwarted a planned attack by overcoming the terrorists and crashing the plane in Pennsylvania. The plane was believed to be headed for the U.S. Capitol.
This year, the 9/11 anniversary falls during the Days of Awe, the period between Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur. In 2001, Rosh Hashanah began on the evening of Sept. 17, six days after the attacks. Then-President George W. Bush noted the coincidence in his holiday message.
Jewish kids prepare for the Jewish New Year at their home in Moshav Yashresh, September 11, 2020.YOSSI ALONI/FLASH90Jewish kids prepare for the Jewish New Year at their home in Moshav Yashresh, September 11, 2020.YOSSI ALONI/FLASH90
Resnicoff, a Vietnam War veteran, was instrumental in the establishment of the memorial for that war and has delivered invocations in Congress marking other traumatic events.


