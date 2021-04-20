"We are at a time when the US leadership needs to make a decision: whether to side with Israel or with the administration that is in a hurry to return to the nuclear agreement with Iran," he explained to the panel.

Danon suggested that Jewish leadership in the US might be able to help the situation.

"The last time the nuclear agreement came to the table, the US Jewish leadership supported Israel and that is the expectation of them even today," Danon spoke of Jewish institutions in America.

"The position of the Jewish leadership in the United States has great significance and a proven ability to work to strengthen the security of the State of Israel," he assured the conference.

