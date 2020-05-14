The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
US Senate passes Holocaust education act, heads to Trump for signature

"This important bill will provide our teachers with the resources they need to teach our students the lessons of the Holocaust."

By AARON REICH  
MAY 14, 2020 03:10
The US Senate Session Chamber (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
The US Senate Session Chamber
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
The Never Again Education Act, which would help provide federal funding to expand Holocaust education in the US, passed the Senate with bipartisan support.
The bill was first introduced to the House of Representatives by Reps. Carolyn Maloney (D-New York) and Elise Sefanik (R-New York). The House passed the bill on January 27.
It was introduced into the Senate by Sens. Jacky Rosen (D-Nevada), Keivin Cramer (R-North Dakota), Richard Blumental (D-Connecticut) and Marco Rubio (R-Florida).
It is now being sent to President Donald Trump for his signature.

"I’m thrilled to announce that my bipartisan Never Again Education Act with @SenKevinCramer, @MarcoRubio, and @SenBlumenthal has passed the Senate!" Rosen said on Twitter.
"This important bill will provide our teachers with the resources they need to teach our students the lessons of the Holocaust."

"Antisemitism is a serious threat," Cramer tweeted.
"Failing to educate the next generation would only make history more likely to repeat itself.
"I thank my colleagues for recognizing the importance of this effort, and I look forward to [Trump] signing it."
The Republican Jewish Coalition (RJC) came out in support of the bill's passing.
"The men and women of the United States Senate deserve credit for setting aside their differences to clear the way for swift and unanimous passage of this much-needed legislation," RJC executive director Matt Brooks said in a statement.
"We are especially grateful to Senator Kevin Cramer and Senator Jacky Rosen who led the way on the bill. We are also thankful to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and dozens of Senators on both sides of the aisle who came together to act on growing concerns that today's young Americans are not learning what they need to know about the Holocaust.
"RJC is proud to have contributed to the effort by leading Jewish organizations to secure passage of the Never Again Education Act. Our involvement was spurred by strong leadership from within our organization's Board of Directors, animated by the conviction that improving Holocaust education must be a national priority. President Trump has spoken of the need for education about the Holocaust and we know he will come through for Jewish Americans yet again by signing the Never Again Education Act into law."
"I am grateful for the leadership of Senators Jacky Rosen and Kevin Cramer, and Representatives Carolyn Maloney and Elise Stefanik, and to all senators for passing this bill today, during Jewish American Heritage Month, to ensure that the lessons of the Holocaust will be passed from one generation to the next," Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan A. Greenblatt said in a statement. 
"Through the study of the Holocaust, students can grow as responsible citizens in a democratic society and develop critical thinking, empathy, and social justice skills for the future. We look forward to President Trump signing the bill into law and to working closely with teachers and districts across the country to ensure that Holocaust education is uniform and consistent across the country."


