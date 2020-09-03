The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

US surgeon general advises Orthodox rabbis on High Holiday practices

“No matter how good your synagogue’s reopening plan is, you’re going to be set up to fail if you’re opening up in the context of runaway community spread,” Adams said.

By SHIRA HANAU/JTA  
SEPTEMBER 3, 2020 02:15
AYENEW AND his mother, brought to Israel despite the coronavirus, receive Bibles and prayer books in Amharic and Hebrew from Rabbi Menachem Waldman. (photo credit: Courtesy)
AYENEW AND his mother, brought to Israel despite the coronavirus, receive Bibles and prayer books in Amharic and Hebrew from Rabbi Menachem Waldman.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
In a call with Orthodox rabbis, the US surgeon general encouraged the spiritual leaders to take precautions when planning High Holiday services this year.
Dr. Jerome Adams also assured the rabbis that the pandemic would not last forever.
“Dr. Fauci still feels strongly we’re going to have a vaccine for COVID by the end of this year,” Adams said of the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. “So we just have to get through this with minimal harm to our congregants and to our communities. This will not be forever.”
His remarks were part of a Zoom call organized by the Orthodox Union, an umbrella organization for Orthodox synagogues, to discuss safe High Holiday practices for this year.
Adams advised synagogues to consider virtual services, though they are not an option for Orthodox synagogues, or organize outdoor services with strict distancing and mask wearing. He also cautioned about reopening in places where COVID test positivity rates are still high.
“No matter how good your synagogue’s reopening plan is, you’re going to be set up to fail if you’re opening up in the context of runaway community spread,” Adams said. “Some places are doing really well, some places not so much.”
Adams also offered advice about specific holiday practices, for instance bringing your own bread for tashlich, the practice in which many throw pieces of bread into a body of water in a ritual casting away of sins. He also suggested keeping the shofar blower far from others at Rosh Hashanah services, citing examples of cases where coronavirus spread through the playing of instruments.
But with all the restrictions needed for this year, Adams was hopeful that services next year would be simpler.
“Know that this, too, shall pass,” Adams said. “I fully expect that by next year we will be back to normal and able to bring people back to be able to worship in person.”


Tags American Jewry United States rabbi orthodox jews prayer Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Opening up kashrut certification is a step in the right direction By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yochi Rappaport The Women of the Wall extend forgiveness to those who wronged them By YOCHI RAPPEPORT
Gil Troy Natan Sharansky’s memoirs are a made-in-Jerusalem story By GIL TROY
Amotz Asa-El Gantz comes of age as a politician by countering Netanyahu's manipulation By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Emily Schrader With the UAE deal, the BDS movement is over By EMILY SCHRADER

Most Read

1 Israeli plane headed to UAE equipped with system to protect from missiles
El Al plane equipped with Elbit's Directed IR Countermeasures
2 UAE restaurant blasts kill three, injure several
The spectacular Abu Dhabi skyline
3 Netanyahu: Palestinians no longer have a veto on peace
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US president special adviser Jared Kushner, and Special Assistant to the US president Avi Berkowitz
4 Israeli doctors to ‘zap’ COVID-19 patients back to health in new treatment
Ichilov Medical team at the coronavirus unit, in the Ichilov hospital, Tel Aviv, Israel, July 28, 2020.
5 Historic Israel-Abu Dhabi flight to fly over Saudi airspace
An Israeli flag is seen on the first of Israel's El Al Airlines order of 16 Boeing 787 Dreamliner jets, as it lands at Ben Gurion International Airport, near Tel Aviv, Israel August 23, 2017. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by