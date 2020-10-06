The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

USC Shoah Foundation partners with new Holocaust museum in Florida

The Florida Holocaust Center announced that it would be expanding into downtown Orlando in 2018, moving from its current 7,000 square foot showroom to a 40,000 square foot facility.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 6, 2020 12:44
The “Dimensions in Testimony” program (photo credit: SHOA FOUNDATION)
The “Dimensions in Testimony” program
(photo credit: SHOA FOUNDATION)
The USC Shoah Foundation has partnered with the Holocaust Memorial Resource & Education Center of Florida to collaborate on content creation for the new Holocaust museum that will be located in Orlando, Florida.
The Shoah Foundation has donated and created content to Holocaust museums in the past, but this is the first time they will be designing and implementing an exhibition from the ground up.
"For the first time, the eyewitness accounts of the survivors will form the beating heart of a museum dedicated to sharing their stories,” said Finci-Viterbi executive director Stephen Smith, who leads the USC team. “We are excited to work with The Holocaust Memorial Resource & Education Center of Florida to conceptualize groundbreaking experiences that inspire visitors living in and visiting Orlando for years to come. A recent study shows experiencing the stories of witnesses and survivors is one of the most effective ways to educate about the Holocaust."
The Florida Holocaust center announced that it would be expanding into downtown Orlando in 2018, moving from its current 7,000 square foot showroom to a 40,000 square foot facility.
"This is an incredibly smart, powerful and prestigious partnership that benefits from the expertise, experience and shared vision of the USC Shoah Foundation,” said Pamela Kancher, executive director of The Holocaust Memorial Resource & Education Center of Florida. “Their expertise working and connecting with millions of students, teachers and scholars worldwide elevates the impact of this project."
The new museum will offer innovative and interactive exhibits throughout including the Shoah Foundation's award-winning Dimensions in Testimony exhibit, which uses revolutionary technology to enable people to not only hear and see Holocaust survivors, but to ask them questions and get answers to any questions they pose, while “learning” from conversations with its audiences and becoming even more effective in its interactions with future generations.
"This creative collaboration with the USC Shoah Foundation reflects our common commitment to integrating testimony and storytelling into the heart of our new museum and programs," Kancher said. "It is a significant and long-term partnership intended to ensure that stories of those who survived the Holocaust are accessible and continue to inspire students – and all of our visitors – to be more empathetic, stand up to bullying and demonstrate a greater sense of social responsibility."
"Orlando has shown itself to be a community that cares about human rights and justice, which is why building this new museum and welcoming the USC Shoah Foundation partnership is both important and appropriate,” said Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer. “Our city will now play an even greater role in righting the wrongs of the past and contributing to a kinder world."
Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings added: "This partnership will continue to teach important lessons from history and in ways that engage and remain memorable. That’s how we change the future."
Ilia Salita contributed to this report.


Tags Holocaust Florida USC Shoah Foundation
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo A police chief maybe able to curb brutality By JPOST EDITORIAL
YEDIDIA Z. STERN An army of nine million to fight coronavirus By YEDIDIA Z. STERN
Greer Fay Cashman ‘Herzl’s vision of the Jewish state was for all Jews’ By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Gilad Sharon The aggressors are free, the defender is locked up By GILAD SHARON
Amotz Asa-El Time is up for the ongoing, dangerous Likud and ultra-Orthodox liason By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 Neo-Nazi Nordic Resistance Movement targets Jews on Yom Kippur
Members of the Neo-nazi Nordic Resistance Movement march through the town of Ludvika, 2018
2 All eyes might be on the Temple Mount after the UAE-Israel deal
THE POSSIBILITY exists that Solomon’s aspiration could be recreated.
3 Ahead of the election, growing numbers of US Jews consider leaving
Heather Segal, a Canadian immigration lawyer, says she has gotten far more inquiries from U.S. citizens this year than ever before, and most of them have come from Jews
4 American Jews should reject Joe Biden - opinion
US DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL candidate Joe Biden arrives at a campaign event in Hermantown, Minnesota, September 18, 2020
5 Are the Proud Boys antisemitic?
People gesture and shout slogans during a rally of the far right group Proud Boys, in Portland

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by