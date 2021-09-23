The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Uzi Dayan: Israel's connection to world Jewry as strategic as F35

Dayan served as head of IDF Central Command, deputy chief of staff and head of the National Security Council, and now wants to head the Jewish Agency.

By GIL HOFFMAN  
SEPTEMBER 23, 2021 19:21
ISRAEL HAS to examine carefully how much the US wants to sell the F35 to the UAE. (photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
ISRAEL HAS to examine carefully how much the US wants to sell the F35 to the UAE.
(photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
Israel's connections to Diaspora Jewry are as important a strategic necessity as F35 jets, Jerusalem and defensible borders, Jewish Agency chairmanship candidate Uzi Dayan said in an interview with The Jerusalem Post on Thursday. 
Dayan served as head of IDF Central Command, deputy chief of staff and head of the National Security Council. If chosen, he would be the highest-ranking IDF officer to ever head the agency.
"It is one of the most important organizations for the Jewish people and for the State of Israel and that is that pulls me to head it," Dayan said. "The Jewish people need strengthening from Jewish education and defense in the fight against antisemitism."
Dayan noted that by Israel's centennial in 2048, 17-20 million people are expected to live in the country, including 15 million Jews, which is more Jews than the rest of the world combined. 
"My model among the chairmen of the Jewish Agency is Isaac Herzog," Dayan said of the president, who relinquished the post two months ago. "He knew how to build cooperation with different bodies and enhance unity and cohesion.    
Dayan said he is not for multiculturalism but yes for pluralism and accepting a wide range of views. He said he does not see his affiliation with the Likud as a burden, because he has good relations with the current government. He was involved in lobbying government ministries for local authorities as head of Mifal Hapayis. 
"The Jewish people are above politics," he said.    
View of the Jewish Agency headquarters in Jerusalem, (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90) View of the Jewish Agency headquarters in Jerusalem, (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)
Dayan, 73, is one of ten candidates vying for the plum post. The other candidates are Intelligence Services Minister Elazar Stern,  former minister Danny Danon, former Diaspora affairs minister Omer Yankelevitch former MKs Michal Cotler-Wunsh, Tehila Friedman, and Michael Oren, Jerusalem Deputy Mayor Fleur Hassan-Nahoum, ANU – Museum of the Jewish People board chairwoman Irina Nevzlin and Bar-Ilan University law professor Yaffa Zilbershats.
To be chosen as agency chairman, seven of the 10 members of the selection committee must vote in favor and no more than one can vote against. To win the support of the members of the panel, Dayan has already spoken to all ten, and he will be flying to North America next week for face-to-face meetings with panel members. 
"The procedure must be fit and proper," he said. "Needing almost consensus gives an advantage to whoever is most fit and most accepted by a wide range. I wish everyone well, including myself. Let the best candidate win."  


Tags Jewish Agency diaspora F-35 Uzi Dayan
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

The IDF must be accountable for violence against protesters - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Yom Kippur was a missed opportunity for MKs to make amends - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
YEDIDIA Z. STERN

From tribalism to cohesion, and the Israeli cultural war

 By YEDIDIA STERN
Nachman Shai

We must open our homes to disenchanted Jews this Sukkot - opinion

 By NACHMAN SHAI

My Word: The Gilboa prison escape doesn't rock

By LIAT COLLINS
Most Read
1

Israeli anti-vaxx leader dies of COVID-19

Vials with Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine labels are seen in this illustration picture taken March 19, 2021.
2

Mossad assassinated Iran’s chief nuke scientist with remote AI gun - report

Iranian Defense Minister Amir Hatami, speaks during a funeral ceremony of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, in Tehran, Iran November 30, 2020.
3

Pool of water near Dead Sea turns blood red, authorities investigating

The bright red color of the waters of Lake Motro between the main Ounianga Lakes of northern Chad, Central Africa
4

Could an Israeli HIV drug stop COVID-19 in only a few days?

Vials of the Israeli drug Codivir
5

Are the Taliban descendants of Israel?

TALIBAN FORCES patrol in front of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 2

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by