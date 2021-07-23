Was Jewish circumcision mistakenly banned by Manitoba's medical regulator?

The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Manitoba (CPSM), Manitoba's medical regulator, backtracked on a new standard of practice drafted last month, forcing all circumcisions to be done in an approved medical clinic or hospital.
The new standard meant that Jewish circumcisions could not be done at a synagogue or at home, as is tradition.
The standard of practice caused a stir as questions arose whether CPSM would be banning all circumcision practices as a whole, or ritual Jewish circumstances in particular.
"No, the CPSM is not banning circumcisions, nor is it something we could do," the CPSM said in a statement released on Friday.
"It [the standard of practice] focuses on minimizing risks associated with specific procedures performed in medical offices. We recognize that as currently written, the standard would implicate a practicing CPSM member performing a male circumcision outside of an appropriate medical facility. That was not the intention in drafting the standard," the statement added.
The CPSM confirmed it did not consult with the Jewish community of Manitoba in drafting the new standard. However, part of the process in establishing a new standard of practice includes a period of public consultation.
The CPSM's statement went on to note that the standard will be amended to not infringe on religious rights and freedoms.
"At a minimum, the working group will add an exemption in the standard for male circumcision performed in a religious ceremony or tradition, particularly respecting low-risk neonatal circumcisions," the statement said.