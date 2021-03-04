Washington Wizards to host Jewish Heritage night

The Washington Wizards basketball team has announced that they will be celebrating a Jewish Heritage Night on March 4, before a game against the Los Angeles Clippers.Before the game starts, Israeli singer Kobi Aflalo will sing the National Anthem, and will also be featured on the team's Israeli Instagram page to discuss his performance. Deni Avdija will address fans in a video before the game in both Hebrew and English.Former NBA player Omri Casspi will also play a part in the Jewish Heritage Night.Those who wish to view the night will be able to find it by tuning in to the Wizards Virtual Gameday, which will feature popular Israeli music and facts about Jewish Heritage during timeouts.The NBA's Washington Wizards launched a Hebrew-speaking Twitter account in an event on Friday to feature exclusive content of their newest star – the Israeli Avdija – and the Wizards to fans in Israel.Idan Zonshine contributed to this report.
