WZO compiles photos of families celebrating Hannukah for special project

The World Zionist Organization will be running a special program to celebrate Hanukkah amid the coronavirus pandemic, in partnership with the Digital Affairs Ministry.The WZO is asking families across the world to send in photos of them and their loved ones celebrating Hanukkah during the unprecedented time, as part of the "Share the Light" program. "Pictures of people lighting candles, playing dreidel, eating traditional food and singing holiday songs will be displayed," said the WZO.The photos and videos will be uploaded to special website to be displayed starting on the first night of Hanukkah.On December 10, the first night of the festival of lights, the WZO hosted a special candle-lighting ceremony with Jewish communities spread across the world. The event was broadcast on the side of the National Institutions building in Jerusalem."It is precisely in these challenging times that we must emphasize the Jewish spark that lies within each and every one of us -- a spark of togetherness and belonging, a spark of collective responsibility and hope," the WZO said."For the victories and for the battles which You performed for our ancestors in those days, at this time," said WZO Chairman Yaakov Hagoel. "This Hanukkah, we are celebrating by staying home and staying healthy."
