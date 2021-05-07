Young Diaspora Jews came to volunteer in Israel, receive vaccine as well

Young people who came to Israel as part of the Masa Israel Journey organization have also had the privilege of getting an early coronavirus vaccine, according to a statement by The Israel Experience company About 5,000 individuals have received the vaccine this way, many of which have lost relatives to the coronavirus. “We have made a tremendous effort to bring all these young Jews from across the globe to Israel and provide them a one-time experience that will connect them to Israel," said Amos Hermon, CEO of the Israel Experience educational tourism company. "We are proud that we have met all of the stringent conditions set for us by the Health Ministry and have proven that our model for safe incoming tourism works.”Many of the vaccinations for people coming from North and South America took place in Beit Leni in Tel Aviv.“The situation in Israel is much better than in Argentina,” said Camila Levin, 27, from Buenos Aires, Argentina, who is studying in Israel and is considering making Aliya later this year. “My entire family has already contracted the coronavirus. The supply of vaccines is very lacking in Argentina and quite a few people are dying, unlike in Israel, most of which is already vaccinated.”Several Palestinians have also come to Beit Leni to receive the vaccine, which, coming from east Jerusalem have said that so far it is usually given to older people.
The validity of Israel's green passports has been extended until the end of 2021, the Health Ministry announced on Wednesday, adding that Israelis won't need a third shot against the coronavirus before that time.