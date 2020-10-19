Zionist orgs demand changes to WZC coalition agreement

In an unprecedented step, Zionist organizations with voting rights in the World Zionist Congress have strongly criticized the coalition agreement worked out by right-wing, religious-Zionist and ultra-Orthodox parties, and demanded changes to the deal to grant greater representation to progressive Jewish streams and to the other political factions in the congress. In a letter to the current head of the World Zionist Organization Avraham Duvdevani and its deputy chair Yaakov Hagoel, the organizations said that a new “wall-to-wall” coalition agreement was needed “in a spirit of peace and agreement” between all parties of the congress. The letter was sent by Maccabi World Union, Bnei Brith, the World Sephardi Federation, WIZO, Hadassah, Emunah and Na’amat following a meeting held on Monday to discuss the issue. This is a developing story. cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });