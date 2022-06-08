The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
KKL-JNF creates academic team to fight the climate crisis

KKL-JNF’s climate scholarship program will promote Israeli researchers and entrepreneurs and will encourage climate research.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 8, 2022 18:20

Updated: JUNE 8, 2022 18:39
Climate march in Tel Aviv, October 29, 2021. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
Climate march in Tel Aviv, October 29, 2021.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

Thirty-six doctoral students from leading Israeli universities whose doctoral dissertations deal with the climate crisis will each receive a scholarship of NIS 25,000 per year for two years from Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund. The total amount of scholarships comes to NIS 1.8 million.

The academic team will provide creative thinking and strategies on ways to deal with climate change.

The research topics are diverse and deal with renewable energy, energy storage, extreme climate adaptation, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and even the health and sociological effects of the climate crisis.

KKL-JNF’s climate scholarship program will promote Israeli researchers and entrepreneurs and will encourage climate research that could lead to significant breakthroughs.

The project complements the organization’s long-term plan to establish and operate a climate center that will address key issues, including reducing emissions and preparing for extreme climate conditions caused by global warming.

PRIME MINISTER Naftali Bennett speaks at the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, in November. (credit: HAIM ZACH/GPO) PRIME MINISTER Naftali Bennett speaks at the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, in November. (credit: HAIM ZACH/GPO)

KKL-JNF chairman Avraham Duvdevani said, “Saving the planet is a humane, Jewish and moral mission. Our organization has always been a green body whose work is devoted to protecting and improving the environment and sustainability. KKL-JNF will continue to assist in all aspects of climate change and preventing the damage caused by the climate crisis in our region and in other countries.”

KKL-JNF chief scientist Dr. Doron Markel said, “I am proud to lead the KKL-JNF’s Climate Scholarships Program, a groundbreaking program in which scholarships will be awarded to doctoral students whose research deals with the climate crisis. This is an important part in creating a team that will be the next generation in environmental leadership.”



