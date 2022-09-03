The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Environment & Climate Change

Fish stocks worldwide won't be sustainable due to climate change, overfishing - study

Researchers used computer models to determine the exact climate change levels at which fish stocks could not increase.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 3, 2022 18:16
Fish are seen swimming below the Mediterranean Sea, where climate change has forced many animals to swim to new depths. (photo credit: Dr. Shevy Rothman)
Fish are seen swimming below the Mediterranean Sea, where climate change has forced many animals to swim to new depths.
(photo credit: Dr. Shevy Rothman)

Fish stocks worldwide will be unable to repopulate due to climate change and overfishing, according to a study by researchers at the University of British Columbia (UBC) in Vancouver.

The peer-reviewed study was published in the Wiley Online Library journal on Thursday, with the researchers saying that preventing such an outcome would require strong actions to mitigate climate change. The institute collaborated with the Stanford Center for Ocean Solutions and the University of Bern where they concluded that fish stocks were reduced in 103 out of all 226 marine regions that were involved in the study - largely because of the changing climate.

Can the decline in fish stocks be prevented?

Researchers also used computer models to determine the exact climate change levels at which fish stocks could not increase. If nothing is done to combat global warming, fish stocks worldwide would drop to almost a third of their current levels in places where overfishing beyond sustainable targets occurs, according to the study.

The study also recommends lowering the targeted fishing level and keeping global warming below 1.5°C are projected to enable more climate-sensitive ecoregions to rebuild biomass. Biomass references the mass of living organisms from a biochemical perspective, according to its definition on ScienceDirect.

Global warming will have "a catastrophic effect"

“Tropical ecoregions in Asia, the Pacific, South America and Africa are experiencing declining fish populations as species both move further north to cooler waters and are also unable to recover due to fishing demands,” said Dr. Cheung, professor at the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries.

Fish are seen swimming below the Mediterranean Sea, where climate change has forced many animals to swim to new depths. (credit: Dr. Shevy Rothman)Fish are seen swimming below the Mediterranean Sea, where climate change has forced many animals to swim to new depths. (credit: Dr. Shevy Rothman)

“These regions are the ones that feel the effects of global warming first and our study shows that even a slight increase of 1.5 degrees Celsius could have a catastrophic effect on tropical nations that are dependent on fisheries for food and nutrition security, revenue, and employment,” he continued.

“Tropical ecoregions in Asia, the Pacific, South America and Africa are experiencing declining fish populations as species both move further north to cooler waters and are also unable to recover due to fishing demands.”

Dr. Cheung, professor at the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries

Cheung states that fish stocks are severely unlikely to become as strong and widespread as it once was because of climate change and that a "coordinated global effort to develop practical and equitable marine conservation measures to support effective biomass rebuilding under climate change" is needed. 

However, researchers stress that there must be a compromise between reconstructing climate-resilient biomass and the demand for seafood to support coastal communities.



Tags scientific study climate change global warming fish fishing
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Why did rocks from the Mars Perseverance rover surprise scientists?

NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover took this selfie near rock nicknamed “Rochette,” found on Jezero Crater’s floor, on Sept. 10, 2021, the 198th Martian day, or sol, of the mission.
2

Israeli strike destroyed over 1,000 Iran-made missiles in Syria - SOHR

Smoke rises from a fire in a container storage area, after Syrian state media reported an Israeli air strike on the port of Latakia on December 7.
3

Did Harry Styles accidentally put a Nazi symbol on his merchandise?

Harry Styles performs on NBC's "Today" morning television show in New York City on May 19, 2022.
4

Taiwan fires warning shots at Chinese drone near offshore island

Honour guard members take part in a flag-raising ceremony at Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall in Taipei, Taiwan August 6, 2022.
5

Russian mercenary plays with Ukrainian soldier's skull, 'will make into goblet' - watch

Participants hold Ukrainian national flag during a rally of relatives and friends of defenders of the Azovstal Iron and Steel Works in Mariupol, demanding to recognise Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism after killing Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) in a prison in Olenivka, outside of Donetsk.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by