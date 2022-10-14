The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Conservation agencies hold educational seminars at nature reserves

Government organizations will send staff members to Ein Hardalit in Nahal Kziv, Beit Yanai National Park, the Paratroopers' Grove near Palmachim and the Einot Tzukim nature reserve.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: OCTOBER 14, 2022 05:26

Updated: OCTOBER 14, 2022 05:45
Israeli government agencies host Sukkot events to promote cleanliness and personal responsibility toward the environment. (photo credit: TOMER ESHEL/NAKI ASSOCIATION)
Israeli government agencies host Sukkot events to promote cleanliness and personal responsibility toward the environment.
The Environmental Protection Ministry and the Nature and Parks Authority this week announced they will hold educational activities at several national parks and nature reserves across the country this month in order to promote personal responsibility and respect for the environment.

The government organizations will send staff members to Ein Hardalit in Nahal Kziv, Beit Yanai National Park, the Paratroopers' Grove near Palmachim and the Einot Tzukim nature reserve during the week of Sukkot.

Promoting personal responsibility toward the environment

Attendees will learn about the importance of treating nature with respect by avoiding littering and using reusable utensils and about the effects of noise pollution on the environment.

The events are a part of an initiative to promote keeping public spaces clean, under the auspices of which the Environmental Protection Ministry called on some 100 officials to change unsustainable behaviors of urban residents.

"The activity that begins on Hol HaMoed constitutes the first milestone in a long-term process, at the end of which, I believe, the traveling public will act with more awareness and responsibility for their activities in the open areas, said Raya Shurki, Director General of the Nature and Parks Authority. "Success is in the hands of each and every one of you, visitors to reserves and gardens, to lead to a clean environment."

Spring at Einot Tzukim (credit: MATHKNIGHT, ZACHI EVENOR/CC BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0)/VIA WIKIMEDIA)Spring at Einot Tzukim (credit: MATHKNIGHT, ZACHI EVENOR/CC BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0)/VIA WIKIMEDIA)

“We appeal to each and every one of us to take responsibility for the litter we produce.”

Elad Amichai, Senior Vice President for Local Government and Community, Environmental Protection Ministry

"We aim to expand the project that is currently focused on the urban public space to open spaces as well," said Elad Amichai, Senior Vice President for Local Government and Community at the Environmental Protection Ministry. "We appeal to each and every one of us to take responsibility for the litter we produce. Together we will create a cleaner and better quality environment for all of us."



