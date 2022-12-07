The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Climate protesters hurl paint at Milan's La Scala opera house

Activists have staged high-profile protests across Europe in recent months, sometimes targeting museums and famous art.

By REUTERS
Published: DECEMBER 7, 2022 13:07

Updated: DECEMBER 7, 2022 13:18
La Scala opera house re-opens to the public after being closed due to the coronavirus disease pandemic, in Milan, Italy, May 10, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS/FLAVIO LO SCALZO)
La Scala opera house re-opens to the public after being closed due to the coronavirus disease pandemic, in Milan, Italy, May 10, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS/FLAVIO LO SCALZO)

Climate-change activists in Italy on Wednesday threw paint at the entrance of Milan's famed La Scala opera house ahead of the opening performance of the season, local police said.

Activists have staged high-profile protests across Europe in recent months, sometimes targeting museums and art works in calling for tougher action to tackle global warming.

The Ultima Generazione (Last Generation) movement said in a statement they were responsible for the Milan episode.

"Instead of taking the necessary measures to safeguard Italy's future from drought and climate disasters, politics is locking itself away to enjoy a show for a few people," it said.

The deadly repercussions of climate change

Fish are seen swimming below the Mediterranean Sea, where climate change has forced many animals to swim to new depths. (credit: Dr. Shevy Rothman)Fish are seen swimming below the Mediterranean Sea, where climate change has forced many animals to swim to new depths. (credit: Dr. Shevy Rothman)

Twelve people were killed on the southern Italian holiday island of Ischia last month after a landslide caused by torrential rain devastated a small town.

During the summer, the worst drought in 70 years hit northern areas around the river Po, which accounts for roughly a third of the country's agricultural production.

Previous Italian incidents 

Over the last month, Ultima Generazionehas hurled soup over a Van Gogh work in Rome, thrown a black liquid on a Gustav Klimt painting in Vienna and flour over a sports car painted by the U.S. pop artist Andy Warhol that was on display in Milan.

Police said they had detained five people following the incident at La Scala, while cleaners swiftly removed the paint from the entrance of the theater.

La Scala will open its 2022-23 season on Wednesday, one of the highlights of the Italian cultural calendar, with a performance of the Russian opera "Boris Godunov".

It is due to be attended by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.



