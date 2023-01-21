The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Gardening expert recommends seven houseplants that will help you get rid of dust

This expert claims that there are a number of plants that can be grown at home that clean the air of dust and dangerous chemicals. Most of them are easy to handle.

By WALLA!
Published: JANUARY 21, 2023 05:27
A willow tree shades the charming garden at Beit Shalom (photo credit: IRIT HOD)
A willow tree shades the charming garden at Beit Shalom
(photo credit: IRIT HOD)

Each of us has our preferred method for removing dust and cobwebs from the house. However, it turns out that there is an alternative solution for cleaning that will prevent the accumulation of dust and dangerous chemicals in the house, which is plants.

Zach Morgan, gardener and gardening expert at Fantastic Gardeners, revealed to The Express seven houseplants that can help remove dust and toxins from the air, so why not give them a try?

Spider plant

If you are looking for a plant that is easy to take care of, the spider plant is the best choice for you. According to Morgan, it's the perfect plant for pet owners because it's "non-toxic and thrives best in indirect sunlight." The only thing to remember is to water it a few times a week.

"According to research, spider plants are great at removing formaldehyde from the air, so they can help you clean the air indoors by growing them close to your work environment." Morgan added that "they are said to also remove carbon monoxide and xylene. In addition, they absorb nitrogen dioxide which can help maintain clean and fresh air circulation at home."

Sansevieria (or the snake plant)

The snake plant is known for being succulent, which means it is very easy to care for. Zack explains that it's a great choice for keeping indoor air clean and fresh, as the plant releases oxygen into the air while removing other "harmful chemicals."

THE MUSLALA rooftop garden on top of the Clal Building. (credit: Wikimedia Commons) THE MUSLALA rooftop garden on top of the Clal Building. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

In addition, researchers from Harvard University found that it is one of the house plants that produce the most oxygen, which will help you breathe and sleep better at night.

The common ivy

If you dye your hair often at home, then it's worth investing in the common ivy plant. That's because it helps reduce the levels of chemicals that can be found in many beauty products, according to Morgan.

He adds that "it's also a great plant for the bathroom because it's said to remove mold. However, it's poisonous to cats and dogs, so if you have pets - make sure the plant is completely out of their reach."

The plant is easy to care for and needs a generous amount of water - and a few hours of direct sunlight every day.

"It's also a great plant for the bathroom because it's said to remove mold. However, it's poisonous to cats and dogs, so if you have pets - make sure the plant is completely out of their reach."

Zack Morgan

Epiphyllum

Epiphyllum is an ideal plant for the bedroom as it has a high transpiration (water evaporation) rate - meaning when it is watered, it helps to return moisture to the room.

"It reduces the dust in the room and can remove any irritants in the eyes, nose and mouth," said Morgan.

However, the bad news is that it is also toxic to pets and needs a little more care than other plants: the plant requires only morning sunlight, a misty environment and moist soil.

Aloe vera

When talking about aloe vera, chances are that its benefits for soothing the skin immediately come to your mind. However, it turns out that the aloe vera plant is also very effective in removing toxins from the air.

According to Morgan, this type of plant should live in the kitchen so that it can eliminate toxins that are usually found in cleaning and disinfecting items.

Chrysanthemum

The chrysanthemum is the perfect choice of plant if you are looking to add a little color to the room. However, Morgan points out that it has another huge advantage. 

"Chrysanthemums are at the top of the list when it comes to air purification and removing common toxins," he says. "However, they only work when the flowers are in bloom (about six weeks) and are toxic to cats and dogs, so you have to be careful if you have pets."

Chrysanthemum should be kept in moist soil and in sunlight when it's inside the house. It can be moved outside when it warms up.

Weeping fig

A NASA study found the weeping fig to be one of the most effective plants for eliminating airborne toxins.

If that's not enough, it's very easy to care for. Just keep it out of direct sunlight while its soil should remain moist.



