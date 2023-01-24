The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Environment & Climate Change

Why has Israel's winter been more like spring?

The Meteorology Service says that this winter has been Israel’s driest winter in 60 years, and the temperatures have stayed mild throughout. 

By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Published: JANUARY 24, 2023 20:53
Winter in Israel. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Winter in Israel.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Israel’s clothing shops are selling their goods at rock-bottom prices, people are walking around without coats, and sales of umbrellas are plummeting. At the same time, just a few weeks ago, the city of Buffalo in New York State was buried under snow, but New York City has had no snow yet. California, which has suffered for years from dryness and forest fires, was recently flooded. 

The Meteorology Service said it was Israel’s driest winter in 60 years. 

What is going on? You can blame it on gasoline-powered vehicles, melting glaciers at Earth’s poles and gassy cows, but it’s much more complicated than that. 

Although last year we had substantial precipitation, Israeli climate experts and meteorologists are certainly worried that this year’s rainfall has been meager, with only about four barometric depressions, relatively high temperatures and significant dryness especially in the northeast rather than what usually occurs in the south. February and even March could bring rain, but it’s impossible to predict or depend on this

Prof. Daniel Rosenfeld, an esteemed researcher at the Hebrew University (HU) of Jerusalem’s Institute of Earth Sciences, told The Jerusalem Post that times of little rain and famine as well as alternating times of abundant water go back to the Bible (the sons of Jacob settling in the Land of Goshen in Egypt). 

A general view of an area covered in snow, following a winter storm that struck the region, in Buffalo, New York, U.S December 25, 2022, in this picture obtained by Reuters from social media on December 26, 2022. (credit: INSTAGRAM/JASON MURAWSKI JR/VIA REUTERS)A general view of an area covered in snow, following a winter storm that struck the region, in Buffalo, New York, U.S December 25, 2022, in this picture obtained by Reuters from social media on December 26, 2022. (credit: INSTAGRAM/JASON MURAWSKI JR/VIA REUTERS)

“Winds arrive that are weaker. Less rain that does fall at the coast reaches the interior of the country, including Jerusalem. The few low-pressure systems that arrived at the coast have not proceeded to the interior of the country. There were some in the south but little in the northeast, near the Kinneret. The National Water Carrier has usually moved desalinated water from the northeast to the fields in the south such as Kiryat Gat, but now it has switched directions to provide water for agricultural lands in the north,” he said.

“It is normal here that there are dry and wet years, but wet years are getting rarer and temperatures, in general, are rising.”

Professor Daniel Rosenfeld

February and even March could be rainy, Rosenfeld continued.

“There is no connection between a dry December or January compared to February and March. It’s like throwing dice. One can’t predict. We have to suit our farms to the lack of adequate rain. But there are some beneficial side effects: Melons watered with salty water produce more sugar, so they are sweeter.” 

Israel isn't the only place with an unusual winter

Even in North America, there is less cold air, and temperatures are much higher. Most of the systems were rain and not snow. The New York Times reported that this would be the longest stretch of winter without snow since 1973. “The lack of snowfall, according to Dave Radell, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service of New York, has resulted from the tracks of recent storms: Their centers were north and west of the city, while temperatures were warmer in the five boroughs.”

Buffalo in upper New York State, just 600 kilometers from Manhattan, was an exception, as it was overwhelmed with 2.6 meters of snow last month. “This was due to the lake effect, as cold air moved over the Great Lakes and collected humidity. The result was heavy snow on Buffalo. California has become very dry due to the modulation of waves of atmospheric changes, but there can be exceptional storms as well,” Rosenfeld continued. 

In India and Bangladesh, there has been heavy flooding from the sea. It’s not news anymore, said the HU climatologist.

“There will be more hurricanes. Israeli weather is not very violent. We have to worry about less rain. Mediterranean waves could become higher. It would be bad if they eroded the shelf near the coast that protects the coast,” said Rosenfeld. “We are fortunate that we built large desalination plants, and we are world leaders in this field. Jordan – whose capital Amman gets water just once a week from the authorities – is landlocked, recognized this and in the past year signed an agreement with us and the Emirates that we trade desalinated water for electricity that they send to us from solar-power facilities. They have room for this. Even in the Negev, we have less room to spare. The accord, which will soon be implemented, is beneficial to both sides.”

Dr. Shira Raveh Rubin, principal investigator at the Dynamical Meteorological Group in the Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences at the Weizmann Institute of Science in Rehovot, told the Post that one has to differentiate between temperature, which is hotter, and barometric depressions which bring rain in our area. It will certainly become warmer, but the amount of rain is not clear. 

“A low-pressure system that comes from Cyprus brings rain to Israel, but this year there were many fewer. We have done research showing that when there are low-pressure systems over Italy and a lot of rain, we have warmer, drier weather. If they have rain for several days, we have unusually hot weather. Britain too is warmer in summer, but it rains there throughout the year. We can have rain only in the winter.”  

Raveh Rubin attended a recent conference on climate in Malta, along with experts from North Africa and Arab countries. “We were all talking about the problem of global warming and climate change.” She added that while Israeli planes used to seed clouds with ice to make them release rain, “it doesn’t work very well and is not economic.” 



Tags Israel spring winter weather conditions in israel climate global warming
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Priest says he went to Hell, wouldn't wish it on his worst enemy

The road to hell (illustrative)
2

Russia's Vladimir Putin afraid of coup, will retire in 2023 - report

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulates security services officers and veterans on Security Agency Worker's Day, via video link at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, in this picture released on December 20, 2022.
3

Russia sends drug addicts to war to up mobilization numbers

A Russian serviceman addresses reservists at a gathering point in the course of partial mobilization of troops, aimed to support the country's military campaign in Ukraine, in the town of Volzhsky in the Volgograd region, Russia September 28, 2022.
4

Gardening expert recommends seven houseplants that will help you get rid of dust

A willow tree shades the charming garden at Beit Shalom
5

Archaeologists discover mysterious ancient Egyptian tomb

View of the Great Pyramids of Giza during the fourth annual Pyramids Half Marathon named "Race Through History" in 2022, in Giza, Egypt December 10, 2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by