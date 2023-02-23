Three ways Israel leads the battle against the climate crisis

Israel is uniquely positioned to help combat the climate crisis, according to Michael Sonnenfeldt.

The serial entrepreneur, investor and philanthropist donated $20 million with his wife, Katja Goldman, to American Friends of Ben-Gurion University to establish the school's Goldman Sonnenfeldt School of Sustainability and Climate Change. He was in Israel last week for the Israel Climate Change Conference. He's been investing in climate for more than 15 years and said he looks to Israel to help solve what he believes is an existential crisis.

The Jewish people and the climate crisis

"There are no people on the face of the planet who have survived more existential crises over their 5,000 years than the Jewish people," Sonnenfeldt told The Jerusalem Post, "and climate change is the existential crisis of all crises."

Moreover, although "the science is settled" on climate change, according to Sonnenfeldt, solving it will take ingenuity and new technology. He said Israel "has the capacity to be one of the world's most innovative centers for fighting climate."

Finally, he said, solving the climate crisis will require coordination among the human community at an unprecedented level.

Michael Sonnenfeldt speaking at the Israel Climate Change Conference on February 14, 2023 (credit: DANI MACHLIS)

"You could say that the Abraham Accords defied imagination," Sonnenfeldt added. He said Israel could lead a regional effort, with some Abraham Accords countries collaborating with Israel or buying Israeli climate technology.

Sonnenfeldt founded TIGER 21, a peer membership group for high-net-worth entrepreneurs, investors and executives. He has been a supporter of BGU for around 30 years. His focus on climate change started in 2007.

"I had cancer in 2007 and had about six months to think about the world," Sonnenfeldt shared. "I was in treatment, and I came to believe that climate would become the defining issue of our time. So I wanted to combine philanthropy, investment, and politics around climate to make a difference."

Before naming the climate school, he established BGU's Sonnenfeldt-Goldman Career Development Chair in Desert Research. In addition, he named the Joya Claire Sonnenfeldt Auditorium and the Forest Goldman-Sonnenfeldt Building for Solar Energy and Environmental Physics.

He is co-chair of the MIT Climate Pathways Project, which developed the En-ROADS online simulator that "provides policymakers, educators, businesses, the media and the public with the ability to test and explore cross-sector climate solutions," its website describes. The model informs the investing that Sonnenfeldt does through his venture fund and provides him with a better sense of the breadth of the issues and where the policy areas are.

"I'm part of a small but growing group that feels that climate is so urgent that you have to marshal resources in all three sectors," Sonnenfeldt explained. "It turns out that once you start doing that, there are many ways that each one reinforces the next."

He added, "the sad truth is that there will be no silver bullet solution" for climate change, which will take many coordinated efforts.

At the same time, "we are not doomed," he said. "The problem is solvable."