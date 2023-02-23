The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Environment & Climate Change

Three ways Israel leads the battle against the climate crisis

Israel's innovative climate technology uniquely positions Israel to help tackle the climate crisis.

By MAAYAN HOFFMAN
Published: FEBRUARY 23, 2023 18:01
Michael Sonnenfeldt speaking at the Israel Climate Change Conference on February 14, 2023 (photo credit: DANI MACHLIS)
Michael Sonnenfeldt speaking at the Israel Climate Change Conference on February 14, 2023
(photo credit: DANI MACHLIS)

Israel is uniquely positioned to help combat the climate crisis, according to Michael Sonnenfeldt.

The serial entrepreneur, investor and philanthropist donated $20 million with his wife, Katja Goldman, to American Friends of Ben-Gurion University to establish the school's Goldman Sonnenfeldt School of Sustainability and Climate Change. He was in Israel last week for the Israel Climate Change Conference. He's been investing in climate for more than 15 years and said he looks to Israel to help solve what he believes is an existential crisis.

The Jewish people and the climate crisis

"There are no people on the face of the planet who have survived more existential crises over their 5,000 years than the Jewish people," Sonnenfeldt told The Jerusalem Post, "and climate change is the existential crisis of all crises."

Moreover, although "the science is settled" on climate change, according to Sonnenfeldt, solving it will take ingenuity and new technology. He said Israel "has the capacity to be one of the world's most innovative centers for fighting climate."

Finally, he said, solving the climate crisis will require coordination among the human community at an unprecedented level.

Michael Sonnenfeldt speaking at the Israel Climate Change Conference on February 14, 2023 (credit: DANI MACHLIS) Michael Sonnenfeldt speaking at the Israel Climate Change Conference on February 14, 2023 (credit: DANI MACHLIS)

"You could say that the Abraham Accords defied imagination," Sonnenfeldt added. He said Israel could lead a regional effort, with some Abraham Accords countries collaborating with Israel or buying Israeli climate technology.

Sonnenfeldt founded TIGER 21, a peer membership group for high-net-worth entrepreneurs, investors and executives. He has been a supporter of BGU for around 30 years. His focus on climate change started in 2007. 

"I had cancer in 2007 and had about six months to think about the world," Sonnenfeldt shared. "I was in treatment, and I came to believe that climate would become the defining issue of our time. So I wanted to combine philanthropy, investment, and politics around climate to make a difference."

Before naming the climate school, he established BGU's Sonnenfeldt-Goldman Career Development Chair in Desert Research. In addition, he named the Joya Claire Sonnenfeldt Auditorium and the Forest Goldman-Sonnenfeldt Building for Solar Energy and Environmental Physics.

He is co-chair of the MIT Climate Pathways Project, which developed the En-ROADS online simulator that "provides policymakers, educators, businesses, the media and the public with the ability to test and explore cross-sector climate solutions," its website describes. The model informs the investing that Sonnenfeldt does through his venture fund and provides him with a better sense of the breadth of the issues and where the policy areas are. 

"I'm part of a small but growing group that feels that climate is so urgent that you have to marshal resources in all three sectors," Sonnenfeldt explained. "It turns out that once you start doing that, there are many ways that each one reinforces the next."

He added, "the sad truth is that there will be no silver bullet solution" for climate change, which will take many coordinated efforts. 

At the same time, "we are not doomed," he said. "The problem is solvable."

 



Tags Israel environment technology climate change
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Woman from Poland claims to be missing toddler Madeleine McCann

FILE PHOTO: Kate McCann, whose daughter Madeleine went missing during a family holiday to Portugal in 2007, attends a news conference at the launch of her book in London May 12, 2011
2

Corgi-sized meteor as heavy as 4 baby elephants hit Texas - NASA

Asteroid (illustrative)
3

A baby girl was born with a 6 cm tail – and it kept growing

Illustrative image of a newborn baby
4

The quietest place on earth will drive you insane

Radio frequency anechoic chamber, Antennas Research Group, Democritus University of Thrace, Greece. The interior surfaces are covered with pyramidal Radiation Absorbent Material (RAM) which are made of rubberized foam impregnated with mixtures of carbon and iron.
5

Russia's Northern Fleet deploys with nukes in first since Cold War - report

The frigate "Admiral of the Fleet of the Soviet Union Gorshkov" as part of a detachment of ships of the Northern Fleet during the transition from Severomorsk to Kronstadt to participate in the Main Naval Parade.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by