The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Environment & Climate Change

Nile pollution poses existential threat to wildlife, major water supply

Heavy metal pollution poses a great danger to water and birds at the iconic Nile River Delta.

By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Published: MARCH 10, 2023 16:29

Updated: MARCH 10, 2023 16:31
Fisherman Mohamed Nasar, 59, uses his boat to collect plastic garbage from the Nile river for the NGO called VeryNile, three generations of Nassar's family are taking part in this environment friendly initiative in Giza, Egypt, October 19, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED ABD EL GHANY)
Fisherman Mohamed Nasar, 59, uses his boat to collect plastic garbage from the Nile river for the NGO called VeryNile, three generations of Nassar's family are taking part in this environment friendly initiative in Giza, Egypt, October 19, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED ABD EL GHANY)

Even before the ancient Israelis lived nearby, the Nile River has for millennia irrigated otherwise-arid Egypt and 10 other African countries that it runs through or that lie on its borders. Yet today, the body of water suffers from large-scale heavy-metal pollution, coastal erosion and seawater intrusion, which pose an existential threat to the river delta and endanger 60 million Egyptians – about twice the population of Texas – who depend on its resources for every facet of life.

This pollution also endangers the millions of migrating birds including raptors, waterbirds and Palearctic species that regularly fly northward during the non-breeding season) and stop over at the Nile to rest along the East African flyway.

So warn researchers at the University of Southern California’s Viterbi School of Engineering, led by Egyptian scientist Dr. Essam Heggy who published their research in the American Geophysical Union journal Earth’s Future. The study was entitled “Irreversible and large-scale heavy metal pollution arising from increased damming and untreated water reuse in the Nile Delta”

The Nile River is the longest river on Earth, crossing four different climatic zones and nine different rainfall regimes and extending for more than 6,650 kilometers from Equatorial Africa to the Mediterranean Sea. Its annual flooding delivered both freshwater, sediments and fertile soil required for establishing an agricultural society and several ecosystem services for more than 5,000 years.

The impact of the pollution is especially pronounced in Egypt, the most populous and arid nation downstream of the Nile, which depends entirely on the river as its only source of water for drinking and crop irrigation. The country currently faces one of the highest water-budget deficits in Africa after decades of compensating for dwindling water supplies with intensive, large-scale wastewater reuse, the consequences of which have been understudied until now.

Excavators are seen on a clean up operation at sides of canal which flows into the River Nile in Giza, Egypt, October 4, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/AMR ABDALLAH DALSH)Excavators are seen on a clean up operation at sides of canal which flows into the River Nile in Giza, Egypt, October 4, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/AMR ABDALLAH DALSH)

“You have roughly the combined populations of California and Florida living in a space the size of the state of New Jersey that is increasingly polluted by toxic heavy metals.”

Dr. Essam Heggy

“You have roughly the combined populations of California and Florida living in a space the size of the state of New Jersey that is increasingly polluted by toxic heavy metals,” said Heggy. “Today, the civilization that thrived in a scenic waterscape for over 7,000 years must face the reality of this irreversible large-scale environmental degradation.”

For the study, American and Egyptian researchers analyzed grain size and pollution levels of eight heavy metals in samples of bottom sediment collected from two branches of the Nile River Delta. They found that the sediment is highly polluted by heavy metals including cadmium, nickel, chromium, copper, lead and zinc.

Contaminants primarily come from untreated agricultural drainage and municipal and industrial wastewater, they noted. “Without proper treatment of recycled water, concentrations of heavy metals increase and are permanently embedded in the riverbed, unlike organic pollutants which naturally degrade over time.”

Dams exacerbate heavy metal pollution

Heavy metal concentrations could be worsened by increased damming of the Nile, they added. “Mega-dams built upstream disrupt the river’s natural flow and sediment flux and thus adversely affect its ability to flush contaminants out into the Mediterranean Sea, leaving toxins to build up in bottom sediment over time.”

Much of the heavy metal contamination is irreversible, the researchers said, but science-based conservation measures suggested by the study can slow environmental degradation and hopefully recover the Nile River Delta ecosystem.

“The aggravating water stress and the rapid population growth in Egypt, reaching above 100 million, have put local authorities in a dilemma whether to provide sufficient fresh water for the thirsty agricultural sector to secure the food supply through reusing untreated agricultural drainage water or to preserve the health of the Nile River,” said Abotalib  Abotalib, a postdoctoral researcher at USC Viterbi and co-author of the study. “The balance is challenging, and the consequences of both choices are measurable.”

“Our study underscores the need for more research on the environmental impacts of untreated water recycling and the change in river turbidity under increased upstream damming of the Nile,” Heggy added. “Continued research with more sampling campaigns in this area could inform future conversations and collaborations among nations of the Nile River Basin, who have a shared interest toward maintaining a healthy Nile River system.”



Tags Egypt environment africa pollution
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Russians are forced to fight with shovels, amid ammo shortage

Members of the people's militia of the Donetsk and Lugansk (Luhansk) regions, which is part of the Russian armed forces, take part in a ceremony to receive UAZ off-road vehicles in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict, in the Rostov region, Russia November 4, 2022.
2

A planet between Mars and Jupiter could wipe out Earth - study

The solar system (Illustrative).
3

Israel artifact bearing name of King Darius the Great revealed to be fake

The Darius inscription.
4

El Al finds alternative crew after pilots refuse to fly Netanyahu to Italy

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara on their way to Saloniki, Greece for a two-day state official visit. June 14, 2017
5

Why should you take an orange into the shower?

Oranges (illustrative).
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by