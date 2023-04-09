The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Podcast Gold IRA Companies
Jerusalem Post Environment & Climate Change

Tempo, Brenmiller team up to reduce carbon emissions in Israel

Tempo is partially owned by Heineken International and is known for producing popular brand drinks such as Heineken, Pepsi and Nestle.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN
Published: APRIL 9, 2023 18:22
Brenmiller Thermal Energy Storage (illustrative). (photo credit: Brenmiller)
Brenmiller Thermal Energy Storage (illustrative).
(photo credit: Brenmiller)

The Ministry of Environmental Protection has committed NIS 2.2 million to construct and install Brenmiller's carbon-free bGen thermal energy storage facility at the Tempo beverage headquarters in Netanya. 

Tempo is partially owned by Heineken International and is known for producing popular brand drinks such as Heineken, Pepsi and Nestle.

This is the ministry's first time investing directly in such a project. According to the company's chairman and CEO, Avi Brenmiller, the system will replace Tempo's fossil fuel-based steam boilers that currently power the plant with clean steam. The system will have a peak output of 14 tons of steam per hour and an energy storage capacity of 35 megawatts an hour (MWh).

"We're pleased to use this initial grant funding … to advance the development of Israel's clean manufacturing industry by providing one of its largest beverage producers with zero-carbon heat," Brenmiller added. He said the project is meant to redefine what it means to "drink responsibly."

To date, battery technology-based storage systems do not efficiently store energy at the rates needed by large-scale industrial facilities, Brenmiller explained. They also do not sufficiently convert energy on demand into the heat required to produce steam, hot water, or hot air. Brenmiller said its system combines storage, heat exchange and steam generation in one solution, making it work for companies like Tempo. 

Brenmiller Thermal Energy Storage (illustrative). (credit: Brenmiller) Brenmiller Thermal Energy Storage (illustrative). (credit: Brenmiller)

"The bGen unit is charged from different renewable sources: electrical, such as PV, wind or grid at off-peak; thermal sources such as biomass, flue-gas, heat recovery or any combination of these inputs," according to an explanation on the company website. "This energy is captured using electrical heaters and gas pipings which run through the storage modules and transfer its heat to the storage media at high temperature of up to 750°c. Steam is discharged in parallel or hours later to meet customer's demand."

Reducing carbon emissions

Tempo is expected to reduce carbon emissions and the amount it is spending on fuel by using the bGen system said Brenmiller Deputy CEO Nir Brenmiller. 

“It’s a double win,” Nir Brenmiller said. 

A few years ago, the IDF installed Brenmiller energy storage technology at its Mount Harif Negev Mountains outpost on the Israel-Egypt border in a joint initiative with the Israel Innovation Authority. The IDF upgraded the facility at the end of last year with an expected annual savings of hundreds of thousands of shekels in diesel and gas and a reduction of hundreds of tons of carbon dioxide emissions. 



Tags environment energy ministry energy climate
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Russian officers use female combat medics as sex slaves - report

Russian reservists recruited during the partial mobilisation of troops line up as they receive gear before departing to the zone of Russia-Ukraine conflict, in the Rostov region, Russia October 31, 2022.
2

Archaeologists to find lost underwater civilization with magnetic fields

Illustrative image of underwater civilization.
3

One killed, 7 wounded in ramming terror attack in Tel Aviv

The aftermath of a terror ramming in the Tel Aviv promenade area, April 7, 2023
4

Muslim world must unite against Israel, Erdogan says to Iran's Raisi

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attends a ceremony to mark an increase in capacity at a natural gas storage facility in Silivri near Istanbul, Turkey, December 16, 2022.
5

IDF calls up Air Force reservists amid terror attacks, rocket barrages

Israeli Air Forces struck Hamas cells in the Gaza Strip after a day of rocket barrages fired by Hamas, April 7, 2023
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by