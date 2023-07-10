The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Antarctic ice levels undergo 'massive decrease', data shows

Last week, the hottest days of the year record was broken three days in a row.

By REUTERS
Published: JULY 10, 2023 15:21
An aerial view of the 200-foot-tall (60-meter-tall) front of the Getz Ice Shelf with cracks, in Antarctica, in this 2016 handout image. (photo credit: NASA TV/Handout via REUTERS)
An aerial view of the 200-foot-tall (60-meter-tall) front of the Getz Ice Shelf with cracks, in Antarctica, in this 2016 handout image.
(photo credit: NASA TV/Handout via REUTERS)

Antarctic sea ice levels reached record lows last month, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said on Monday, a development climate change experts described as worrisome.

WMO said that Antarctic sea ice levels last month - the hottest June ever recorded -- were at their lowest since satellite observations began, at 17% below average.

"We're used to seeing these big reductions in sea ice in the Arctic, but not in the Antarctic. This is a massive decrease," Michael Sparrow, Chief of World Climate Research Programme, told reporters in Geneva.

"We're used to seeing these big reductions in sea ice in the Arctic, but not in the Antarctic."

Michael Sparrow

Global sea surface temperatures were at record-high for the time of the year in May and June, according to WMO, which warned that the warming of the world's oceans was spreading fast beyond their surface.

Sea levels are rising at record pace

"It is not only the surface temperature, but the whole ocean is becoming warmer and absorbing energy that will remain there for hundreds of years," WMO said. "Alarm bells are ringing especially loudly because of the unprecedented sea surface temperatures in the North Atlantic."

Sweltering summer sun. (credit: FLICKR)

The organization said that the El Nino weather pattern, which recently emerged, was expected to increase temperatures both on land and in the oceans, which could lead to more marine heatwaves and extreme temperatures.



