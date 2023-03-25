The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Science

Fastest-changing Antarctic region lost over 3 trillion tons of ice - study

20 major glaciers in the Amundsen Sea Embayment - which is four times larger than the UK - are major contributors to global sea levels.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 25, 2023 19:14
Antarctic iceberg floating in the Amundsen Sea water, October 2009. (photo credit: NASA/JANE PETERSON/PUBLIC DOMAIN/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
Antarctic iceberg floating in the Amundsen Sea water, October 2009.
(photo credit: NASA/JANE PETERSON/PUBLIC DOMAIN/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

The Amundsen Sea Embayment, the fastest-changing Antarctic region, has lost over three trillion tons of ice over the span of 25 years, scientists in England found in a study published last week.

The findings were published in a new peer-reviewed study published in Nature journal.

In the study, the scientists, led by Dr. Benjamin Davison, a Research Fellow at the Institute for Climate and Atmospheric Science at the University of Leeds, calculated the “mass balance” - the balance between the mass of snow and ice gain due to snowfall and mass lost through calving - of the Amundsen Sea Embayment, which is part of the West Antarctic Ice Sheet.

Calving is the process by which an iceberg forms at the end of a glacier and drifts out to sea.

“Whilst grounding line discharge from the ASE [Amundsen Sea Embayment] glaciers has, other than a short hiatus around 2012, progressively increased since 1996, their mass balance has been more variable over the 25-year study period because of large variations in SMB [surface mass balance] over seasonal to multi-year timescales,” the researchers noted.

This handout satellite image from the Advanced Spaceborne Thermal Emission and Reflection Radiometer (ASTER) instrument on NASA's Terra spacecraft shows the Pine Island Glacier in Antarctica, November 13, 2011. (credit: REUTERS/NASA/GSFC/METI/ERSDAC/JAROS AND US/JAPAN ASTER SCIENCE TEAM/HANDOUT)This handout satellite image from the Advanced Spaceborne Thermal Emission and Reflection Radiometer (ASTER) instrument on NASA's Terra spacecraft shows the Pine Island Glacier in Antarctica, November 13, 2011. (credit: REUTERS/NASA/GSFC/METI/ERSDAC/JAROS AND US/JAPAN ASTER SCIENCE TEAM/HANDOUT)

“We note that the mass balance of the ASE glaciers in 2021 was the lowest on record at −235 ± 68 Gt yr−1, due to both increasing grounding line discharge since late-2017 and low snowfall during the 2021 winter.”

20 major glaciers in the embayment - which is four times larger than the United Kingdom - are major contributors to global sea levels.

“Scientists are monitoring what is happening in the Amundsen Sea Embayment because of the crucial role it plays in sea-level rise. If ocean levels were to rise significantly in future years, there are communities around the world who would experience extreme flooding.”

Dr. Benjamin Davison, Research Fellow, Institute for Climate and Atmospheric Science, University of Leeds

The snow and ice in the embayment contain enough water that if it were to drain into the sea, global sea levels would rise by over a meter.

When calving occurs at a faster rate than that at which the ice is replaced by snowfall, the embayment loses mass, contributing to sea level rise.

The researchers found that West Antarctica lost 3,331 billion tons of ice between 1996 and 2021, causing global sea levels to increase by over nine millimeters. The most significant factors driving the loss of ice are believed to be changes in ocean temperature and currents.

“The 20 glaciers in West Antarctica have lost an awful lot of ice over the last quarter of a century and there is no sign that the process is going to reverse anytime soon although there were periods where the rate of mass loss did ease slightly,” said Dr. Davison, a Research Fellow at the Institute for Climate and Atmospheric Science at Leeds.

“Scientists are monitoring what is happening in the Amundsen Sea Embayment because of the crucial role it plays in sea-level rise. If ocean levels were to rise significantly in future years, there are communities around the world who would experience extreme flooding.”

Extreme snowfall events

Using climate models showing how air currents move around the world, the scientists found that the embayment experienced multiple extreme snowfall events over the 25-year duration of the study. These events would have resulted in periods of heavy snowfall and periods of very little snowfall, or "snow drought."

Accounting for extreme snowfall events in their calculations, the researchers found that these events contributed up to half of the ice sheet change at times, playing a major role in the contribution of the embayment to sea level rise.

For instance, the models showed a period of snow drought between 2009 and 2013 that starved the ice sheet and caused it to lose ice, contributing about 25% more to sea level rise than in years of average snowfall.

The models also showed that there was a period of very heavy snowfall during the winters of 2019 and 2020, which the scientists believe mitigated the sea level contribution of the Amundsen Sea Embayment by about half of what it would have been in an average year.

Over the course of the study, the Pine Island Glacier retreated and one of its tributary glaciers - named Piglet Glacier by the UK Antarctic Place-names Committee - became detached and accelerated rapidly.

“As well as shedding new light on the role of extreme snowfall variability on ice sheet mass changes, this research also provides new estimates of how quickly this important region of Antarctica is contributing to sea level rise,” said study co-author Dr. Anna Hogg, an associate professor at the Institute of Climate and Atmospheric Science at the University of Leeds.

“Satellite observations have showed that the newly named Piglet Glacier accelerated its ice speed by 40%, as the larger PIG retreated to its smallest extent since records began.”

Using satellites such as the European Space Agency's Copernicus Sentinel-1 satellite, which is equipped with sensors that can  “see” through clouds even at night, scientists are now able to monitor remote regions and the rapid changes currently occurring in Antarctica.



Tags environment science climate climate change antarctica
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Are the anatomical errors in Da Vinci's 'Virgin of the Rocks' intentional?

LEFT: Leonardo da Vinci's first rendition of "the Virgin of the Rocks," painted between 1483-1486 RIGHT: His second rendition of the painting, completed around 1508.
2

Africa is splitting into two as new ocean forms, researchers say

A tanker drives near a chasm suspected to have been caused by a heavy downpour along an underground fault-line near the Rift Valley town of Mai-Mahiu.
3

10 reasons why the Earth's future is better than you think

The future is better than you think (Illustrative).
4

As Russian warship ammo destroyed, Ukraine says missile strategy failed

Russian national flag flies with backdrop of the Kerch bridge after an explosion destroyed part of it, in the Kerch Strait, Crimea, October 8, 2022
5

Artificial sweetener found to be immunosuppressant in mice- study

Mice [Illustrative]
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by