Israeli co. unveils clean heat system with 97-99% efficiency

The bGen ZERO system has enhanced energy efficiency over the TES system.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN
Published: AUGUST 10, 2023 21:10
The Brenmiller Energy factory. (photo credit: Brenmiller Energy)
The Brenmiller Energy factory.
(photo credit: Brenmiller Energy)

Brenmiller Energy introduced the bGen ZERO on Thursday, representing the evolution of its Thermal Energy Storage system designed for heat electrification -  power by electricity instead of fossil fuels like natural gas, coal, or oil.

Brenmiller offers scalable thermal energy storage solutions and services. 

The bGen ZERO provides heat with zero carbon emissions, empowering various industries to harness electricity, biomass, and waste heat to create clean steam, hot water, and hot air for processes such as plastic molding, food and beverage processing, paper production, chemical and pharmaceutical manufacturing, and driving steam turbines. 

“We named our next-generation system ZERO because it charges from clean power sources such as solar and wind, produces clean heat, eliminates carbon in the production process, reduces costs, and, importantly, bGen ZERO itself is built from environmentally friendly, nonhazardous materials,” said Brenmiller President and CEO Avi Brenmiller. 

“Our new high-performance design is the culmination of years of pilots and installations with customers across various applications."

Avi Brenmiller

“Based on our market experience, we believe that the greatest impact our technology can deliver for the environment and for our customers is in the electrification of heat to provide 100% clean energy to industry, replacing the outdated, polluting boilers of yesterday.” 

The Brenmiller Energy facility in Tuscany. (credit: Brenmiller Energy) The Brenmiller Energy facility in Tuscany. (credit: Brenmiller Energy)

What work has Brenmiller been doing to further clean energy?

Spanning diverse industries, including food and beverage, healthcare, chemicals, and green hydrogen, Brenmiller has already inked numerous memorandums of understanding and is actively engaged in discussions with prominent players in the industrial and clean energy sectors, the company said.

The bGen ZERO system has enhanced energy efficiency over the TES system. This includes a 33% reduction in heat loss, a 99% charging efficiency, and a 97% cycle efficiency when converting power to heat. It is also engineered to deliver a rapid one-second response rate and seamless operation at peak capacity, Brenmiller said.



