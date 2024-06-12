Hebrew University launches postgraduate program on green energy

The Hebrew University announced in May that it launched a new master’s program focused on green energy technology.

The program aims to prepare future researchers and help them foster skills to continue innovation in renewable energy. The university expressed that the initiative is expected to contribute to Israel’s green energy sector and will contribute to the global fight against climate change.

The new program was developed as a response to the critical global challenge of climate change and will be launched in the coming academic year.

Addressing the climate crisis

The university stressed that the climate crisis is becoming an increasingly pressing issue, and Israel is not immune to the impacts of global warming.

By 2030, Israel aims for 30% of its energy production to come from renewable sources. In 2022, the government allocated 100 million NIS to support green energy projects, and in 2023, about 12.5% of national electricity consumption was derived from renewable sources. An aerial view shows the Dome of the Rock in front and the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, in Jerusalem, April 26, 2023. (credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)

What will the new program address?

The new master's program at Hebrew University will incorporate the study of the development of eco-friendly materials, understanding application mechanisms, creating green energy production devices, and tackling challenges in energy storage and management.

Prof. Lioz Etgar, Head of Chemistry Studies, stated: "Our goal is to train the next generation of research leaders in the renewable energy industry. We will leverage the expertise of our distinguished faculty members, who are renowned experts in fields such as chemistry, materials science, nanotechnology, engineering, physics, biology, agriculture, economics, and social sciences. Through our collective knowledge and unique expertise, we aim to foster groundbreaking research and development in Israel and beyond."