A look at the jellyfish that swarm the coasts of Israel

The month of June and the heat waves bring with them a swarm of jellyfish, which should reach Israel next week and flood the Mediterranean Sea.

Sea bathers have already reported encounters with various types of jellyfish.

A Nature and Parks Authority volunteer documented the new "visitors" who had already arrived at the sea at Palmahim Beach.

"Jellyfish are invertebrate creatures that belong to the Cnidaria family, which also includes corals and sea lilies," explains Dr. Ori Fried, a marine ecologist at the Nature and Parks Authority.

According to her, there are about ten species of jellyfish known in Israel, most of them invasive. Fish are seen swimming below the Mediterranean Sea, where climate change has forced many animals to swim to new depths. (credit: Dr. Shevy Rothman)

"The most common species is the nomad jellyfish - the stinging jellyfish we have often encountered on the beaches during the summer months," she says, "but sometimes you can also spot other species that drift along with it.

"For example, the smooth edged blue jellyfish is a local species of jellyfish that used to be more common on our shores. A beautiful jellyfish with prominent blue edges whose sting is not as painful as that of the nomad jellyfish."

"It is also possible to distinguish other invasive species of beautiful jellyfish whose sting is not as painful as the nomad jellyfish, such as the floating bell," she explained.

The impact of climate change on jellyfish

Fried adds that the jellyfish are very affected by climate change and ocean warming. "In recent years, it has been difficult to time exactly when the swarms will touch the beach," she says. "There were also years when we didn't see so many jellyfish in the summer but actually in the winter."

The website "Meduzot" has much information regarding the various jellyfish and other stinging species. If you have encountered jellyfish, it is possible and even recommended to report the sighting on the website. The report helps researchers map and time the arrival of jellyfish along Israel's coasts and improve the knowledge on them.

"According to the website, you can see the swarms approaching us," says Fried, "and in the coming week, we will see many jellyfish on the beaches and feel their sting. The jellyfish are much more beautiful in the water. The brave among us are advised to go in and snorkel in the coastal area and look for the different species, at a safe distance, of course."