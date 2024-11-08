A sustainable carnival: An event for inclusivity and sustainability

Sanad Village, an autism rehabilitation center located in Dubai, will be hosting a free ‘Sustainable Carnival’ on Saturday, the organization announced on Thursday.

The event, hosted in partnership with BackLite, an advertising company, is promised to be “a celebration of inclusivity, sustainability, and community.”

The carnival will include different environmentally-friendly activities for all ages including a new recycling initiative, where waste will be repurposed into eco-friendly tote bags, combining fashion with sustainability.

Included in the event will be an art station using recycled materials, for kids to use their creativity as well as gain environmental awareness, as well as an extraction on sustainability surrounding the making of honey, guided by professional beekeepers.

Family event

For younger children and families, there will be a magic show, an outdoor cinema screening family-friendly movies, a petting zoo, a drumming show, and an ice skating rink with coaches on hand to offer assistance to new skaters. Sustainable carnival (credit: Sanad Village/ Screenshot )

Additionally, the carnival will feature a handmade goods market in support of local artisans selling everything from eco-friendly gifts to unique art pieces.

Free water refill stations will be available to all attendees as well as waste-free food for sale.