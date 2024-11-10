Alaska: A journey of environmental resilience with lessons for Israel

In August 2024, my wife, Adi, our two boys, Lavie, eight, and Eitam, five, and I embarked on a year-long emissary mission called Bedein – Agents of Hope, grounded in our commitment to environmental resilience and societal healing. This journey began in Alaska, a state known for its untamed beauty and vast wilderness.

Through our travels, we sought to explore not only the majestic landscapes but also models of resilience that could inspire change in Israel, where the scars of war deepen daily. The places we visited offered more than environmental lessons – they provided insights into how nature can serve as a powerful tool for healing communities affected by trauma.

The Jewish community in Anchorage and Palmer: Spiritual anchor

One of the most uplifting moments during our time in Alaska was spending our first Shabbat at the Chabad Jewish Center in Anchorage. This center, one of the last places on Earth to bring in Shabbat, provided a singular opportunity to connect with the local Jewish community and Jewish visitors from around the world.

Shabbat lunch brought together more than 60 guests, where Adi and I shared our personal and professional journeys. Adi spoke about the strength of love and altruism, drawing from the Holocaust to demonstrate how these values shape our understanding of humanity. I, in turn, shared my experiences as a war photographer in Sderot and environmental activist, discussing the urgent need for resilience in both nature and society.

Together, we emphasized the power of positivity and resilience in overcoming personal and collective struggles. PRESERVATION OF Ice Age species: Observing conservation efforts for musk oxen at the Musk Ox Farm in Palmer, a reminder of nature’s resilience. (credit: Courtesy Noam Bedein)

Mission of resilience and recovery

Our time in Alaska was centered on learning how conservation efforts can promote both environmental and societal resilience, offering us valuable lessons to bring back to Israel.

At the Alaska SeaLife Center, we witnessed the rehabilitation of marine life, experiencing the emotional release of two seal pups back into the wild – a profound moment that underscored the healing power of nature. At the Musk Ox Farm in Palmer, the preservation of Ice Age species like the musk ox illustrated the importance of protecting ancient ecosystems and the interconnectedness of nature and community.

Our journey also led us to Elisheva Garvey, owner of the Lighthouse Resort in Homer, whose deep connection to Israel and passion for environmental healing stood out. Her research into the therapeutic power of nature aligns with our own mission to develop spaces of healing for those affected by trauma.

Finally, our visit to the Stewart Family Resort in Glacier View was the highlight of our trip. It was there, surrounded by Alaska’s majestic wilderness, that we began envisioning a collaboration to create a therapeutic retreat for Israeli veterans and victims of trauma – using nature as the foundation for recovery and resilience.

Alaska’s social landscape: Conservative stronghold with unique native story

Politically, Alaska leans conservative, with around 60% of its population voting Republican in recent elections. It was the last state to join the Union, along with Hawaii in 1959. Before its purchase by the United States in 1867, Alaska was part of Russia; but long before that, it was home to various indigenous peoples for thousands of years.

Beneath this political landscape lies a complex social fabric, especially in relation to its Native communities. Throughout our journey, we met many Alaskans who had married into Native families, reflecting a rare story of successful integration.

One of our hosts, a fisherman from the Aleutian Islands, embodied this blend of Native tradition and modern American life. He was a skilled fisherman and a country music performer in Alaska and Florida. His story surprised me, as Alaska is one of the few US states where the Native population has largely assimilated into society.

However, not all Native communities in Alaska share this success story. Sarah Stewart, our host at Glacier View, shared a much grimmer reality. She grew up among Alaska’s indigenous communities and spent nearly 30 years living with them. When I asked if she remained in touch with friends from the Native reserves, her answer was haunting: “No, none of them are alive. They all committed suicide over the years.”

This stark reality mirrors the larger statistics – suicide rates among Alaska Natives are 40% higher than the national average. The isolation, poverty, and substance abuse that plague many Native communities leave deep scars.

This conversation resonated deeply with us, as it paralleled the mental health crisis in Israel. Alaska’s Native communities and Israel’s war-affected populations may differ in their specifics, but both are in dire need of healing. Nature, with its capacity to inspire recovery, is a common thread we hope to explore further in developing therapeutic programs for Israel’s mentally injured – a growing community as the conflict continues.

The real Alaska: Self-sufficiency and rugged individualism

Alaska’s identity is shaped not just by its politics but also by a deep sense of self-reliance.

A true Alaskan is someone who always has moose or bear meat in his cooler. Hunting isn’t just a tradition – it’s a necessity.

Unlike industrialized hunting, Alaska’s practices are sustainable, regulated to ensure that hunting remains a personal, not commercial, endeavor. This approach to self-sufficiency is a model of environmental respect that could serve as an example for the modern world.

However, not all of our experiences were serene. On our first day in Palmer, we encountered hate graffiti reading “FREE PALESTINE” scrawled on a small pedestrian bridge. The shock was immediate. After 32 hours of travel, the echoes of the conflict we hoped to momentarily escape had followed us even to this remote corner of Alaska. It was a stark reminder that Israel’s struggles reverberate globally.

Oct. 7 brought another painful reminder when Christian pastors in Anchorage and Homer, proudly displaying Israeli flags, were met with gunfire and forced to take the flags down. While these incidents are isolated, they underscore the deep political tensions that can surface in even the most distant places.

Veterans, Israel, and deep respect for the military

Alaska has a profound respect for military veterans deeply woven into its culture. This respect goes beyond the standard priority boarding on flights, which is common across the US; here, veterans are honored with special discounts at attractions, including national parks and state fairs. This visible appreciation reflects Alaska’s commitment to recognizing and supporting its veterans meaningfully, underscoring the deep-rooted honor for those who have served.

During the state fair, witnessing the respect shown for the national anthem and prayers for missing American soldiers was truly moving. The heartfelt participation of Alaskans created a profound sense of solidarity, bringing to mind Israel’s soldiers who continue to stand on the front lines, as well as the hostages suffering in Gaza. Standing together in these moments, I felt a deep connection between our struggles and shared resilience.

Alaska’s Christian community, with over 40,000 members in Christians United for Israel (CUFI), offers steadfast support for Israel – a bond that transcends politics and geography, built on shared values and an enduring commitment to mutual solidarity.

Lessons for Israel: Nature as a healing tool

Our journey through Alaska was more than just an exploration of conservation; it was a discovery of how nature can serve as a platform for healing and resilience.

Alaska’s vast, untamed landscapes showed us the power of nature to restore both the environment and the human spirit. As we continue our travels through Canada and British Columbia, we carry with us the knowledge that these wild, remote places hold the potential to serve as sanctuaries for Israel’s mentally injured – those suffering from the ongoing war.

In Israel, nature could play a similar role. The Dead Sea Revival Project, which I’ve led for seven years, demonstrates how Israel’s own natural wonders, such as the Dead Sea, can become platforms for healing.

Just as Alaska’s wilderness offers hope, Israel’s landscapes – from the Dead Sea to its water sources – can inspire resilience and recovery in a nation that desperately needs it. ■

The writer is founder and director of the Dead Sea Revival Project, leading efforts for seven years to promote eco-tourism, MENA water diplomacy, and innovative methods of conservation through sustainable travel across the globe.