First almond blossom signals early spring in Golan Heights

The first almond tree of the winter season has bloomed in Mevo Hamma Forest in the Golan Heights, Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund (KKL-JNF) announced on Thursday.

The blooming of the almond tree marks the arrival of the seasonal transition, as the tree has long been known as a symbol of Israel’s spring awakening, the organization said.

Known for its gorgeous blossoms, the almond tree – a member of the rose family – had its name popularized by Levin Kipnis in his 1919 song "LeShanah Tova, Almond Tree."

The timing of its bloom is what renders the tree so unique, KKL-JNF explained. It flowers before its leaves emerge, covering its branches in white and pink flowers that emit a sweet fragrance.

An emotional moment

“It’s an emotional moment that brings us closer to nature and its incredible beauty,” KKL-JNF’s Golan Heights Forester, Itamar Katz, said. First Almond Tree of Winter Blooms in Mevo Hama Forest, Golan Heights (credit: KKL-JNF)

“The first almond blossom is a sign of the blossoming season ahead. We encourage the public to visit Mevo Hamma Forest and witness this breathtaking spectacle.”

As the almond trees continue to bloom in the coming weeks, KKL-JNF has invited nature enthusiasts and tourists to enjoy a winter-spring hike and experience the almond tree in full bloom.