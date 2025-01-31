According to Ben-Gurion University's Prof. Michal Segoli, insects are the unsung heroes of nature

In the intricate tapestry of nature, few threads are as overlooked—yet vital—as insects. For Professor Michal Segoli of Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, these tiny creatures are a lifelong fascination and the focus of her groundbreaking work.

A nature enthusiast since childhood, Segoli’s journey into biology began with simple joys: chasing butterflies and marveling at beetles during family hikes. "I always liked insects, well, not only insects. I liked animals in general," she recalls fondly. "My family hiked a lot, and I was always fascinated by any animal we saw."

Prof. Segoli's team during fieldwork. (Credit: Ofir Altstein)

Despite well-meaning warnings about the challenges of pursuing biology, Segoli was undeterred. "People told me, 'You like animals, but you're going to end up studying mathematics and physics; maybe you won't like it,'" she shares.

Yet, her determination to understand the natural world carried her through the initial hurdles of chemistry and physics courses. "I thought, if I don’t study biology, I’ll know nothing about it. So I went for it," she says. Her choice proved wise, setting her on a path to becoming a leading voice in insect ecology and evolution.

Segoli’s research focuses on the intricate interplay of behavior, ecology, and evolution, with a particular emphasis on parasitoid wasps. These small, solitary insects have a life cycle that rivals science fiction: they lay their eggs inside or on other insects, and their larvae consume the host from within. "It’s like the movie Alien," Segoli laughs. "It sounds cruel to some people, but when you think about it, it’s just another way of surviving. Lions tearing apart a buffalo or eliminating other males’ cubs isn’t any less harsh."

Without these certain insects, other species could wreak havoc on agriculture and natural ecosystems. (Credit: Courtesy of Prof. Segoli)

Moreover, Segoli explains that parasitoid wasps are crucial in maintaining ecological balance beyond their dramatic life cycles. "They keep pest populations under control," she says, "Without them, certain insect species could wreak havoc on agriculture and natural ecosystems."

This ecological service makes her research particularly timely as sustainable agricultural practices gain traction worldwide. One of Segoli’s key projects examines how various environmental and biological factors—temperature, food availability, and predation—impact insect reproductive success.

Her work aims to reduce reliance on chemical pesticides by harnessing the natural pest control provided by parasitoid wasps. "Pesticides don't just kill pests; they also harm beneficial insects like pollinators and parasitoids," she notes.

"Overusing them is like overusing antibiotics. You kill the bad, but you also kill the good, leaving the ecosystem vulnerable." Not one to rest solely on labwork, Segoli and her team, in collaboration with Israeli vineyards, have been testing innovative practices to enhance natural pest control.

“Farmers usually eliminate vegetation with herbicides, but we showed that leaving flower strips strengthens the community of natural enemies, including parasitoids and predators," she says. The results have been promising, with additional benefits such as reduced soil erosion and water evaporation. “It’s a win-win for the environment and agriculture," she adds.

Segoli’s fascination with insects extends beyond applied research to fundamental science, where she seeks to answer profound questions about behavior and evolution. "Basic science often gets overlooked because it doesn’t have immediate applications," she observes. "But all knowledge accumulates. You never know when a discovery about insect behavior or evolution might lead to breakthroughs in other fields."

Her research on widow spiders, for example, while not for the faint of heart, is critical as it explores the interactions between parasitoid wasps and invasive spider species, allowing us to better understand the mechanics behind invasive species and how to counter this global issue.

"The brown widow spider is invasive in Israel and globally," Segoli explains. "We’ve discovered that its egg sacs have unique spiky defenses that make it harder for parasitoid wasps to lay their eggs inside it. This could be part of why they’re so successful at spreading."

Despite insects' vital role in ecosystems, they often lack the public appeal of larger animals like lions or deer. "There’s definitely a bias," Segoli says. "People are more interested in mammals and birds, even though insects are far more diverse and impactful. For sure, there is a bias—people are more drawn to animals that are more like them, such as mammals, or those they find more charismatic, like birds."

This bias, Segoli notes, extends beyond public interest and into the academic realm. "Books upon books on ecology and evolution are filled with examples about birds," she explains. "And while birds are fascinating, with over 10,000 species, they pale in comparison to the sheer diversity of insects.

There are millions of insect species, yet they are often overlooked. I see this bias when I present my work. If I talk about parasitoid wasps—arguably one of the most diverse and ecologically significant groups on Earth—I’m often told it’s too specific and will only interest a niche audience. But if I were to study lions, foxes, or any large mammal, no one would ever say that it’s not of general interest."

Her passion for insects, however, is infectious. "Once you start studying insects, you realize there’s nothing more fascinating," she says. "They’re incredibly diverse, and each plays a unique role in their ecosystems." Looking ahead, Segoli aims to balance applied and fundamental research.

"I want to keep one foot in applicative science, contributing to sustainable agriculture," she says. "But I’m also drawn to the fundamental questions about how insects behave and evolve." One of her upcoming projects involves mapping the traits of widow spiders on a phylogenetic tree to trace their evolutionary history.

Segoli’s commitment to advancing insect research is evident in her prolific work. She recently edited a book on life history evolution, contributing a chapter herself, which will be released by Wiley this January. Her collaborations include a 2022 project with the Institute of Advanced Studies at the Hebrew University on mathematical modeling and biological control and an international study on global patterns of plant herbivory published in Science.

For Segoli, studying insects is not just a career but a mission to highlight their importance in the natural world. "People might not realize it, but insects like parasitoid wasps are unsung heroes," she emphasizes. "By studying them, we’re not just learning about their world; we’re finding ways to make our own world more sustainable."