Rare seabird discovered on Israeli coast

One of the rarest seabirds, a European Storm Petrel, was spotted in Israel on Tuesday on the shore of Mikhmoret by ornithologist Ofek Kirshenbaum from the Emek Hefer Bird Research Station – KKL-JNF Wings.

The rare Petrel has only been spotted in Israel seven times before Tuesday’s discovery.

The bird was found lifeless and is believed to have perished at sea.

While examining the bird's body, the researcher discovered a band from Greece - shedding much-needed light on the rare fledging.

About the European Storm Petrel

The European Storm Petrel is known for dwelling in and above oceans, rarely venturing to land - usually during offshore expeditions or when storms push them toward the coast.

The subspecies of storm petrel are the only ones known to breed exclusively in the Mediterranean, with its closest known breeding colony located in Greece.

Yaron Cherka, Chief Ornithologist at KKL-JNF, highlighted the significance of such discoveries and stated, “Israel's territorial waters serve as a crucial habitat for a wide variety of wildlife, from seabirds to migratory songbirds crossing during their seasonal journeys. Winter storms like the one we experienced this week push seabirds toward the shore, giving ornithologists a rare opportunity to gain insights into the hidden world of the open sea. Thanks to the dedicated experts at the Emek Hefer Bird Research Station – KKL-JNF Wings, we continue to expand our knowledge of the rich and diverse birdlife thriving in Emek Hefer—the green lung of central Israel.”