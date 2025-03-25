Israeli gas manufacturer, supplier to rebrand as ‘Asmisragas Energy’

Israel's leading gas company, Amisragas, has completed a comprehensive rebranding process and will now operate under the name "Amisragas Energy,” the company announced earlier this month.

Operating in Israel's energy market since 1949, Amisragas Energy is expanding beyond its residential and commercial gas offerings to provide comprehensive energy solutions for both private and business customers under a single umbrella.

The rebranding process, led by Uri Levron and Firma company, comes with a new marketing campaign launching this week through the advertising agency Adler Chomsky & Warshavsky.

As part of its expansion strategy, Amisragas Energy is now offering electricity with a 7% discount on all consumption, regardless of the time of day, with no conditions or restrictions.

Water heating using gas and solar, and more

The company has also diversified into 24/7 water heating solutions using gas, solar roof installations, electric vehicle charging stations, and more. (credit: Adobe stock)

Energy sector consumers prioritize experience, reliability, safety, and professional service, as revealed by market research commissioned by the company. In response, Amisragas Energy centered on customer peace of mind as the core value driving its new brand identity.

"The move we are launching today marks a new stage in the company's development,” Einat Rom, CEO of Amisragas Energy Group, stated.

“Amisragas was and remains a leader in the gas sector in Israel, but the world is changing, and we are committed to leading the energy revolution and providing our customers with smart, efficient, and environmentally friendly energy solutions."