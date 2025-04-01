Climate crisis hits women hardest, Tel Aviv conference reveals

The climate crisis affects everyone, but women disproportionately bear its impact.

A special conference was held on Tuesday in honor of International Women’s Month, examining the climate crisis from a gender perspective.

Climate crisis in Israel

The conference provided an opportunity to explore issues specific to Israel, such as how Israel can use its experience in managing water resources and desert agriculture to serve as a model for integrating women into climate solutions.

Other issues discussed included developing local agriculture and energy systems in Israel, as well as preventing the extinction of endangered species. In particular, Israel has seen a sharp decline in bird populations; over a third of butterfly populations have disappeared in the last 13 years.

Dr. Dorit Adler, president of the Israeli Forum for Sustainable Nutrition, stressed the need for systemic change by addressing the root cause in the food industry - ultra-processed foods, which reduce life expectancy. In countries like the United States, more than 60% of the average person's diet consists of ultra-processed foods.

"Malnutrition is the leading cause of death in Israel, with 10,000 annual deaths—more than any other factor, including traffic accidents,” explained Dr. Adler. “The link between poor nutrition and climate change is undeniable, as industrial food production devastates natural resources."

Climate crisis around the world

The climate crisis particularly affects women in developing countries, according to research. They are primarily responsible for caring for their family, which is becoming more difficult with the increasing frequency of droughts, floods, and other natural disasters.

However, women are not only victims of this issue. They also play an important role in addressing climate change, as research has shown that countries with higher female representation in decision-making bodies adopt more ambitious environmental policies.

"As we tackle these existential challenges, we must consider and incorporate gender aspects into our climate strategy so that it integrates both environmental and gender needs," said President Isaac Herzog in his greeting, which opened the conference.

"The climate crisis affects us all, but it is crucial to understand that its impacts are not equal across all population groups. Women, especially in developing countries, often experience its effects more harshly,” said WIZO's Head of Women’s Status Promotion and Chair of the Council of Women’s Organizations in Israel, Rama Enev.

“This conference aims, among other things, to highlight the critical role of women in addressing climate and environmental challenges."

According to research, 25 million people on average are displaced annually due to natural disasters. Women and children face heightened risks of forced migration caused by climate change.

Dr. Karni Kringel, a sociologist specializing in gender, society, and environment, explained how the climate crisis exacerbates gender inequality and violence against women. She emphasized the need for collaboration between feminist and environmental movements to prevent violence against women.

'Climate crisis will change our lives'

Former Knesset Member and Chairman of the Israeli Climate Forum, Dr. Dov Khenin, said in his lecture that "the climate crisis will change our lives in a much more dramatic and significant way” than the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Council of Women’s Organizations in Israel held the conference in collaboration with WIZO and the Soroptimist Clubs Association of Israel at WIZO House in Tel Aviv.