Butterflies typically flit alongside flowers. Some might even say they resemble flying flowers. Butterflies possess petal-like wings. They are very colorful, like flowers, and they can be found, most of the time, in the presence of flowers.

In some cases, they mimic the shape and the color of a particular flower, to the point that you can only distinguish between the butterfly and the flower when it takes off in the air. If there is a good time to go out and look for butterflies, now is the time.

Springtime brings blossoms to Israel, and these attract butterflies. One of the most common species that we can find almost everywhere is the little Fiery Copper butterfly.

Fiery Copper's appearance

With an approximate 3-cm. wingspan, the Fiery Copper is bright orange in color and can be seen clearly while flying from flower to flower. When resting, it usually closes its wings and becomes slightly camouflaged, blending in with its surroundings. Thanks to its underwing coloration, which is pale white with many black dots, the butterfly succeeds in camouflage much like the leopard with its fur. The patterns are efficient in their use of the blending effect. With transition to springtime, Israel can expect to see more of the fiery copper butterfly. (credit: ITSIK MAROM)

The Fiery Copper butterfly can be found all the way from Italy in the West to China in the East. The best time to enjoy this little beauty is early in the morning or before sunset when it slows down its activity and allows you to approach easily and get an up-close view. Butterflies are cold-blooded and can only be warmed by sunlight, requiring an air temperature of some 15.5°C (60°F) to be able to fly.