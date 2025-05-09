Sir David Attenborough says 'the end is near' in pre-99th birthday reflection

Sir David Attenborough shared that he believes he is “nearing the end of his life” last week ahead of his 99th birthday on May 9, British media reported.

The beloved animal enthusiast, who has graced TV screens for decades, shared: "When I first saw the sea as a young boy, it was thought of as a vast wilderness to be tamed and mastered for the benefit of humanity. Now, as I approach the end of my life, we know the opposite is true. After living for nearly a hundred years on this planet, I now understand that the most important place on Earth is not on land, but at sea.”

"Today, it is in such poor health I would find it hard not to lose hope were it not for the most remarkable discovery of all," he added, sharing his hopes that the sea could “bounce back to life.”

"If we save the sea, we save our world. After a lifetime of filming our planet, I’m sure nothing is more important,” he concluded. A woman walks past a mural depicting British broadcaster and biologist David Attenborough, in Dublin, Ireland, March 11, 2025. (credit: Clodagh Kilcoyn/Reuters)

Sir David Attenborough's film Ocean

Sir Attenborough debuted yesterday, what he believes to be the most important film of his life, Ocean.

Chris Martin and Coldplay, Benedict Cumberbatch, astronaut Tim Peake, Geri Halliwell-Horner, and Simon LeBon were among the many celebrities to trail the blue carpet at the film’s premiere at the Royal Festival Hall.

Toby Nowlan, who produced Ocean, said, "This is not about seeing brand new natural history behaviours. It is the greatest message he's ever told," BBC News reported.