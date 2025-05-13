Royal Horticultural Society names rose after Princess Kate following cancer remission 

Britain’s Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) announced last week that it had named a flower ‘Catherine’s Rose’ in honor of the Princess of Wales and her cancer journey.

The coral-pink floribunda rose is reported to give off a scent of Turkish Delight and mangoes.

The flower will be available for sale in autumn, and proceeds will be donated to the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity. Approximately 15,000 plants are anticipated to be ready for market.

Pricing has been set at £29.99 for bare-root roses and £34.99 for potted plants.

Princess Kate announced in January that she was in remission after publicly announcing her battle with cancer in March. She thanked staff at the West London hospital and promised the patients there was “light at the end of the tunnel.”

Details about Catherine's Rose

Catherine's Rose will have flowers that attract bees and other pollinators and will thrive in a mixed border, according to the RHS.

The rose clusters can have up to 15 blooms, and each flower will measure between 8 and 12 cm., while the plant can grow to 1.2m. tall.

Clare Matterson, RHS director general, said the flower would "raise awareness of how nature and gardening can help to heal."

"We know how important this message is, as every day we see how accessing nature and being outside is vital for our health and happiness," she added.

Dame Cally Palmer, Chief Executive of The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, said: “As a specialist cancer center, The Royal Marsden’s mission is to ensure every patient has the care and support they need to achieve the best outcome and patient experience.

“Every rose sold will help The Royal Marsden establish a unique training program for clinical teams across the country in prehabilitation and rehabilitation techniques, which make such a difference to patient care.”