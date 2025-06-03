Teenager killed, 68 wounded as earthquake rocks Greek islands, Turkey

A 14-year-old child was killed and 68 were wounded when a magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck western Turkey and a number of Greek islands in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck the Dodecanese Islands of Greece on Tuesday, near its border with Turkey, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.
The child was killed in the resort town of Fethiye, Turkish interior minister Ali Yerlikaya said. The 14-year-old was rushed to hospital but perished from his wounds.
Yerlikaya claimed that many of the injured were hurt while jumping from heights in a panic.
Earthquakes continue to shake Greek islands
A magnitude 5.2 earthquake also struck in the sea off the Greek island of Crete on Tuesday afternoon but no damage or injuries have been reported, a Fire Service official said.
The quake was at depth of 17 km, 85 km away from the town of Heraklion, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.
