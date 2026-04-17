After years of failed conservation attempts, Israeli ecologists have successfully germinated seeds of the swamp orchid, a species on the cusp of extinction, the Israel Nature and Parks Authority announced earlier this month.

The seeds were collected from Mount Keta, home to what is currently the species' last reliable population in Israel.

Initially, the germination was conducted at Ein Afek Nature Reserve, where an original field development method was utilized. The seeds were grown in containers under a stable, monitored environment before being transferred over to Zippori National Park’s sanctuary garden, amid months of wartime.

New, flourishing plants are being placed in pots in preparation for eventual growth and the planting of strong, older orchids back in their natural habitat.

According to Merav Lebel Vin, a plant ecologist at the Israel Nature and Parks Authority, this triumph has come after years of combating constant errors. Past trials to aid seed germination, using both laboratory techniques, such as those used for ornamental orchids, and greenhouses, were ineffective.

Swamp Orchid. (credit: YAEL ORGAD)

“This year, alongside initial success using a sterile method, we also saw germination using a non-sterile approach in controlled conditions,” she said. “This is the first achievement of its kind in growing an Israeli wild orchid outside its natural habitat.”

The success was facilitated by the guidance of Uri Handler, a gardener at Refuge Gardens in the Nature Park’s authority of northern Israel, professional Orchid specialists, and experienced growers.

Swamp orchid used to grow across Israel

Previously, the swamp orchid grew in many regions of Israel, from the Sharon and Acre Valley, through the Jezreel Valley, to the Hula Valley and lower Mount Hermon.

Over the last few decades, the swamp orchid has experienced a significant decline in numbers, approaching the brink of disappearance in many places. Although not yet understood, researchers believe factors such as water systems, grazing, and potential damage to soil fungi negatively affect the plant’s development.

Efforts to revive the swamp orchid species in the wild have led conservationists to relocate them from Mount Keta to other suitable sites.

“We are only at the beginning,” Lebel Vin said, “but the success inspires real hope for saving the species.”

The swamp orchid is known for its delicate composition and lush bunches of purple and pink blooms. They blossom in the spring, reach up to 70 centimeters in height, and thrive in marshes, stream edges, moist meadows, and environments prone to constant change.

Creating a space and pathway for the continued strengthening of the swamp orchid is an ongoing challenge. Still, a lifeform that seemed to be fading in Israel may be slowly nurtured back to a vibrant existence.