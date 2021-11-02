The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
COP26: Disabled Israeli minister let in, conference apologizes

"#COP26 must be inclusive and accessible to all and the venue is designed to facilitate that."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, LAHAV HARKOV  
NOVEMBER 2, 2021 14:45
Energy Minister Karin Elharrar speaks with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on the sidelines of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26). (photo credit: Courtesy)
Energy Minister Karin Elharrar speaks with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on the sidelines of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26).
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Israeli Energy Minister Karin Elharrar was finally let into the UN Climate Change Conference on Tuesday after having been barred from entering due to the conference grounds not offering handicap access.
Elharrar, who has muscular dystrophy, uses a wheelchair and was therefore unable to enter after hours of moving from entrance to entrance, attempting to make her way in. She was forced to leave after finding no solution.
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett escorted Elharrar into the conference on Tuesday after having said the previous day that he would make sure she would enter the conference in his motorcade.
"Regarding Minister Elharrar's experience at the entry point yesterday, this was a genuine mistake and we have apologised for that," organizers announced via COP26's official Twitter page. "We are pleased to see her in attendance at COP26 today.
"#COP26 must be inclusive and accessible to all and the venue is designed to facilitate that," they concluded.
UK Environment Secretary George Eustice called the scene "deeply regrettable" yet blamed Elharrar's team for not notifying the organizers of the event sufficiently about her "particular need". The conference website noted that the event would be wheelchair accessible.
After hearing of the incident, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that he is "very sorry" about the "confusion" and reportedly invited Elharrar to his and Bennett's Tuesday meeting.
Elharrar expressed hope on Monday that the lesson of the incident had been learned so that she can focus on advancing green energy, removing obstacles and promoting energy efficiency at the conference on Tuesday.


