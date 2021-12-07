The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Environment & Climate Change

Sea level rise could wipe out Israeli beaches - study

An Israeli study has shown that Ashdod Beach, Tel Aviv Promenade Beach and Dado Beach will be flooded and disappear later this century as a result of sea level rise driven by climate change.

By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: DECEMBER 7, 2021 17:53
Israelis walk along Dado Beach in Haifa on May 16, 2021. (photo credit: SHIR TOREM/FLASH90)
Israelis walk along Dado Beach in Haifa on May 16, 2021.
(photo credit: SHIR TOREM/FLASH90)
The continued rise in sea levels, which is expected to occur in the current century worldwide due to the expansion of the sea and the melting of glaciers in the world resulting from climate change is a challenge for policymakers in Israel and around the world.
The discussion about this challenge at our doorstep hardly seems to get a place in Israeli public discourse – and worse, it does not receive the attention and preparation of the government and local authorities.
Results of a joint study, conducted by the Rupin Academic Center's Faculty of Marine Sciences and the University of Haifa's School of Marine Sciences on three main beaches along the shores of Israel – Ashdod Beach, Tel Aviv Promenade Beach and Dado Beach in Haifa – show that they will be flooded and disappear as a result of the sea level rising by only 40 cm, something that is expected to happen later in the current century.
"Raising the sea level by only a few tens of centimeters will dramatically change the beaches and landscapes familiar to everyone in Israel. The main conclusion is that we must prepare at the national level and allocate resources for this," warns the study, led by Prof. Dov Tzvieli, head of the Marine Resources Management Program at Rupin. The study was conducted by student Menashe Bitan, under the supervision of Prof. Ehud Shapnir of the University of Haifa.
"The sea will not rise by three to five meters in our time, but rather in a few thousand years," Tzvieli told Maariv. "But by the middle of the current century, the level will rise by 25 cm. compared to 2000. This is the  rise that was recorded throughout the [entire] 20th century. 
"This comes along with a much more immediate danger that occurs at the same time – when the sea level rises, the waves break closer to shore. Our beaches are flat, so we are exposed to extreme storm surges with waves of more than five meters. We have had four storms that are considered extreme in just twenty years," he said.
"Floods will continue in this generation, and my assessment is that at least one extreme storm will enter our area this year," Tzvieli predicted. "We have not had an extreme storm in five years. In 2001, when it was as dry as today, we caught the biggest storm of recent years."
Israelis partake in recreational activities on the beach promenade in Tel Aviv during a nationwide lockdown, January 11, 2021. (credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)Israelis partake in recreational activities on the beach promenade in Tel Aviv during a nationwide lockdown, January 11, 2021. (credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)
Although a storm surge does not have the power of a tsunami, which can cause floods a few dozen meters to a hundred meters from the shore, it will have a great impact on the shores of Israel. "If the width of most of our beaches is about 30 meters, then a serious storm is nothing less than an attack – damage of tens of millions of shekels," he said. "It is enough to see the damage done by the extreme storm on the shores of Eilat in March 2020, which no one predicted or prepared for."
The study not only sets a price tag for the lack of preparation but offers decision-makers courses of action, from building hydraulic dams in the sea in front of cities and infrastructure, to tightening the ban on building facilities and infrastructure on the waterfront, improving existing promenades using non-reinforced building materials and more.
"The more storms the beach absorbs, the more vulnerable it will be. A tens-of-centimeter rise in the coming decades means that at a tide of several dozen centimeters, our beaches are already flooded today. Each of these storms will not only destroy restaurants and promenades, but also activities of essential infrastructure facilities, etc.," the professor said.
If you want to reach 2050 ready, you have to start working today – and unfortunately, it is not part of our culture." 


Tags Israel climate change Sea
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

The US-Israel ties are important - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yitz Greenberg

Haredim did not produce the Hanukkah miracle - opinion

 By YITZ GREENBERG
Leah Aharoni

Don’t cherish Jewish values? You don’t get to make the call - opinion

 By LEAH AHARONI
ITIM director Rabbi Seth Farber.

Gov't optimistically embracing conversion reform - opinion

 By SETH FARBER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Channel 14 as Israel’s Fox News? - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Most Read
1

COVID: First signs that vaccine protects against Omicron – health minister

Scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus
2

Large asteroid stronger than nuke heading towards Earth late December

Asteroid (illustrative)
3

Is third sabotage the charm at Iran's Natanz nuclear facility? - analysis

VIEW OF a damaged building after a fire broke out at Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Facility, in Isfahan on July 2.
4

Could seaweed stop coronavirus from infecting human cells? - study

Seaweed is seen on a beach in Cancun
5

129 nations ignore Jewish ties to Temple Mount, call it solely Muslim

Jewish visitors on the Temple Mount on Wednesday.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by