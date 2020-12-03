The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Food & Recipes

A cacao twist on the holidays

We chatted with the king of chocolate to find out more about his new venture.

By SHARON FEIEREISEN  
DECEMBER 3, 2020 19:42
(photo credit: Courtesy)
(photo credit: Courtesy)
If you don’t know the name Oded Brenner, you certainly know Max Brenner. Oded is the Willy Wonka who founded Max Brenner. Now Brenner has a new, more waist- and health-friendly venture called Blue Stripes. The brand features an extensive line of products focused on using all parts of the cacao fruit—not just the bean, but the shell and fruit as well. The resulting line includes everything from antioxidant-packed cacao water to whole cacao granola and even cacao shell flour. Brenner also offers a number of gift sets perfect for Hanukkah. We chatted with the king of chocolate to find out more about his new venture.
Can you tell us a little bit about the inspiration for your new brand?
After making chocolate for 20 years, I decided I wanted to tell the other side of chocolate. The unknown story of chocolate’s origin – the cacao fruit. In the process I learned not only how extremely delicious and healthy the cacao fruit is, but it also demonstrated to me how the locals are so considerate of what they grow and how careful they are to use the entire crop. It was clear to me that I needed to bring this cacao culture to our urban markets and change the way we use and consume chocolate.
What’s the health benefit of cacao that most surprised you?
Theobromine, which is an unbelievable alternative to caffeine. It’s a different source of energy that’s more pleasant and sustainable without the jitters or crash of coffee. In fact, you can drink it before bedtime or when you’re pregnant.
Can people use your products to detox from holiday indulgences?
Definitely. The Cacao Water literally feels like nature’s most powerful detox. It’s so clean, pure and refreshing – with no added sugar or any other ingredients. Full of antioxidants and electrolytes, cacao water is a great source of hydration, which is the base for every detox.
Do you have a recipe you can share that would be great for Hanukkah?
Of course! Try this:
Whole Cacao Sufganiyot
²⁄3 cup chocolate chips
¼ cup coconut sugar
¼ cup heavy whipping cream
¼ cup cacao nibs
2 eggs
1 tsp. vanilla extract
1 tsp. baking powder
½ cup coconut sugar
1¾ cup sour cream
2 cups Cacao Shell Flour Pancake and Waffle Mix
1 qt. canola oil for deep frying
Cacao sugar for the top
Place chocolate chips in a medium bowl. Heat the cream in a small saucepan; once warm add the coconut sugar and stir to dissolve. Bring to a simmer. Pour the cream over the chocolate and let it sit for a minute. Using a rubber spatula, carefully stir the cream and the chocolate until it forms a smooth ganache. Let the ganache cool completely before adding the cacao nibs. In a mixing bowl with a whip attachment, combine the eggs, vanilla extract, baking powder, coconut sugar and sour cream. Add the Cacao Shell flour in three additions. After all the flour is in, mix together for about three minutes until the dough is smooth but a little sticky. Warm up the oil in a pot on medium heat – be careful not to burn it. Once the oil is hot take a large cookie scoop and scoop the dough into the hot oil. When the Sufganiyot are crisp on one side, flip over and fry until the other side is done, about a minute or two. Take out of the pot and place on a plate with a paper towel to soak the leftover oil. Using a piping bag, fill the Sufganiyot with ganache and sprinkle Cacao sugar on top.


Tags Hanukkah hanukka chocolate
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Netanyahu is a serial deal-breaker - opinion By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Obama’s memoir: The anatomy of Iran-appeasers and bash-Israel-firsters By GIL TROY
Asaf Malchi The haredi fears behind the opening of yeshivot amid COVID-19 – opinion By ASAF MALCHI
Susan Hattis Rolef Is Netanyahu moving towards autocracy? By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Amotz Asa-El Given America's history in the Middle East, should Biden stay the course? By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 Iran vows revenge after assassination of top nuclear scientist
A view shows the scene of the attack that killed Prominent Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, outside Tehran, Iran, November 27, 2020.
2 Warning from the past comes back to haunt Iran’s top nuclear scientist
Screenshot of video presenting PM Benjamin Netanyahu's presentation on the Iranian nuclear program, during which he speaks about nuclear scientist Dr. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh
3 Israeli research: People with asthma 30% less likely to contract COVID-19
An inhaler used to treat asthma
4 Recount in Wisconsin county demanded by Trump increases Biden's margin
A poll worker processes mail-in absentee ballots the night of Election Day in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
5 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by