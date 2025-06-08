Katz’s Bagels: Bringing a taste of New York to Israel, order a dozen and some schmear on Instagram

When Ellice Katz found herself stuck at home in December 2020 – after a year of COVID lockdowns, homeschooling her three kids and longing for a sense of purpose – she made a list. Titled “The Big List of Things I Can Do,” the first item was simple: Sell bagels.

“I remember the exact moment it happened,” she says. “I made a logo, wrote a Facebook post asking if anyone wanted to try some homemade New York-style bagels – and to my surprise and excitement, they did!”

What started as a spur-of-the-moment project quickly became an in-demand business, now known as Katz’s Bagels (@KatzsBagels on Instagram).

A lifelong love of bagels

For Katz, bagels weren’t just food – they were a way of life. Raised on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, she grew up above Tal Bagels, one of New York’s most beloved bagel shops.

“Bagels were for everything,” she recalls. “Birthdays, graduations, family get-togethers, holidays, a quick meal on the go – you name it, the answer was always bagels.” Everything bagel with veggie cream cheese. (credit: Ellice Katz)

Coming from a family deeply rooted in the food industry, hospitality was in her blood. Her mother managed restaurants and bars, her relatives owned eateries in New York, and Katz spent much of her early adult life working in the industry. But baking? That was new territory.

During the pandemic, she saw an opportunity to bring something comforting and nostalgic to fellow expats and bagel lovers in Israel.

A business born in a pandemic

Starting a food business mid-pandemic might seem daunting, but for Katz, it was more of a happy accident.

“It didn’t feel like I was starting a business,” she says. “It was more about doing something fun when people were home and looking for new foods to try.”

At first, Facebook was her main platform, but within a year, Instagram took over. “I hadn’t even been on Instagram when I started,” she says. “Now, about 90% of my customers come from Instagram.”

What began as a small side project quickly parlayed into a thriving business.

The secret to a perfect bagel

What makes a true New York-style bagel? According to Katz, it’s all about balance.

“You need the perfect density, fluffiness, and chewiness,” she explains. “Bagel lovers know exactly what I mean – you want that chew, that satisfying pull when you bite into it.”

She insists on hand-shaping and boiling her bagels, a must for authenticity. “If they’re not boiled, they’re basically just bread with a hole,” she declares.

Each batch is a labor of love. The dough is mixed and left to rise overnight before being shaped and slow-proofed in the fridge. By 4:30 a.m., she’s up boiling, baking, and prepping orders, finishing just in time for deliveries. The whole process takes about 15 hours.

A menu with something for everyone

Katz’s bagel menu features the classics – Everything, Plain, Sesame, Poppyseed, and Pumpernickel; and seasonal favorites like Cinnamon Raisin, Cinnamon Sugar, Cinnamon Spice, and Cranberry Walnut.

But bagels aren’t the only stars of the show. Katz also makes bialys, a lesser-known but equally beloved New York staple. Choose between Garlic or Classic Onion for an authentic taste.

One bagel or a bialy goes for NIS 12, and you can snag a dozen for NIS 120.

And don’t worry – you won’t be eating those bagels dry. Katz’s most popular cream cheese? Scallion, hands down. Other schmears (NIS 32-NIS 38) include Plain, Olive, Veggie, Honey Walnut, Roasted Red Pepper, Sun-Dried Tomato, Jalapeño Cheddar, Sriracha Honey, and Maple Pecan. And yes, there’s also a Pumpkin Spice option.

Place your order on Instagram, and Katz comes right to your door. NIS 30 delivery for those in Tel Aviv and surrounding areas like Herzliya and Hod Hasharon. NIS 50 for those in Netanya, Rishon Lezion, Rehovot, and Modi’in. Adeena Sussman (credit: DAN PEREZ)

The Adeena Sussman effect

In the early days, Katz’s Bagels was still relatively low-key – until food writer Adeena Sussman posted about them.“That day was a total game changer,” Katz recalls. “I was new to Instagram, barely knew how to post a story, and suddenly my phone started chiming like crazy – people wanted bagels!”

Since then, she has doubled her daily baking capacity, shifted deliveries to weekends (Fridays and Saturdays), and expanded her menu with seasonal flavors and creative combinations.

A one-woman show

Amazingly, Katz’s Bagels is a completely solo operation. “I’m my own everything – baker, content creator, delivery girl, you name it!” she says.

Despite the growth of the endeavor, she loves the personal connection with her customers. Still, the idea of a physical location is on her mind. “I can picture it down to the smallest detail – it’s on my dream board,” she admits. “But right now, I love the flexibility I have with my schedule and my kids.”

More than just bagels – a taste of home

For Katz, the most rewarding part of her journey isn’t just the success – it’s the nostalgia and comfort her bagels bring to people.

“Almost all my customers are either expats or Israelis who spent time in the States and miss bagels from back home,” she says. “Bagels mean something to people. They’re a reminder of home, of family, of tradition. And being able to give that to people, especially in harder times, is really special.”

Balancing a growing business with three young kids isn’t easy. “It’s challenging,” she says, “but I feel like I’m building something meaningful. And I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t having fun – I love this little business I’ve created.”

What’s next?

“I’d love to have a physical location one day,” she states. “I’m a big believer in things happening when the time is right. My excuse in the early days was that my kids were too young. But kids grow, and, God willing, so will the business.”

For now, though, Katz is content – one bagel, one delivery, and one satisfied customer at a time. 

Deliveries on Friday and Saturday can be arranged via Instagram and Facebook.

Katz’s kitchen is not kosher.

The writer is an avid traveler, travel and food writer, and VP of communications at travel tech start-up Faye Travel Insurance. Her travel tips have been featured in The Wall Street Journal, USA Today, Forbes, AFAR, and more. Follow her on Instagram: @Gumport.