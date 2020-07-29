Brisket - meat in all shapes and sizes

If this is going to be the last outing to a restaurant for who knows how long, I’m really glad it was at Brisket.As the name implies, the serious food here is meat in all shapes and sizes. The restaurant is situated in a gas station on Route 4 going north toward Hadera. It’s a no-frills joint with bare wooden tables, and it made me think of an American diner or something out in the Wild West. The tables were nicely distanced, even though the place was busy.Even before we had time to order, a bowl of jerky appeared on our table. These thin strips of smoked dried beef make an excellent nibble while waiting for food – but watch out for your fillings. Jerky is chewy, quite tough, and could prove lethal for less than perfect teeth (NIS 10).We ordered a shared mixed grill and two starters – a soup and a chorizo sausage with sauerkraut. The soup was very meaty – almost like a jus de viande – and came with delicious and salty home-made croutons from whole bread. It was full of meat and vegetables – almost a meal in itself (NIS 25/33).My companion’s chorizo starter, served in a hot iron pan, was another winner, a fat spicy sausage covered in garlic horseradish sauce (NIS 25).For the main course we chose a mixed grill that promised smoked short ribs, more chorizo, brisket pulled beef and chicken thigh, with BBQ sauce, coleslaw and pickles (NIS 188).A gargantuan amount of grilled meat appeared, and we had to be very selective what to taste and what to take home in doggy bags. There was a very tender grilled chicken leg, more sausage, very soft smoked beef and steak. As two sides were included, we chose coleslaw and pickled vegetables.The only appropriate drink with this earthy meal was, we felt, beer – a local brew which, when diluted with Diet 7 Up, made a very acceptable shandy for me (NIS 32 for a half-liter).The meat was cooked to the degree we had asked for – medium – and our choice was followed to the letter. The accompanying coleslaw was a little predictable, but the home-pickled veggies added an extra dimension to the meat.The dessert menu was delivered orally, and we plumped for a shared apple crumble (NIS 25). Chunks of sweet brown syrupy apples covered in crispy crumble with a scoop of not bad parve vanilla ice cream brought to an end what just might become the Last Supper.Brisket, KosherTel. (09) 559-5150Sonol Gas StationRoute 4Hadera