The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Food & Recipes

Celebrate at home

A tried-and-true quartet of vendors dispatching great food during lockdown

By BUZZY GORDON  
SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 19:18
Lorenz and Mintz (photo credit: Courtesy)
Lorenz and Mintz
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Mintz resurrects Lorenz

The café of Sir Lorenz was the in-place for high society during the British Mandatory period, until times changed and the place faded into history. In recent years, when the Conservative movement refurbished the premises where the place once stood, the premises were leased by Nili Cohen-Mintz, who had studied French cuisine in Bourgogne.

Chef Nili once dreamed of opening a fine dining French restaurant in Israel, but quickly discovered that “Israelis were not turned on by classics like snails and frogs’ legs.” Instead, she adapted French specialties for her kosher (dairy) cafe, now specializing in breakfast/brunch and catering boutique events (including as the exclusive caterer for smahot at the Neve Shechter synagogue).

Her current French-Israeli menu features three main sections: Complete Breakfasts comprising a trio of tapas, main course, bread basket and drink (NIS 64-79); Supplementary Dishes (NIS 38-89); and Specialties of the House (NIS 55-74). Not everything on the menu – like Eggs Benedict, for example – is suitable for delivery; but those that are, are featured on the restaurant’s [Hebrew only] online delivery menu (which also identifies which ones are the most popular).

Among the many tempting entrées, I particularly enjoyed these dishes representing categories from the three primary categories (in the order listed above): Croque Madame/Monsieur, thick brioche-style toast filed with mushroom truffle cream, as well as Gouda and Parmesan cheeses; “Surprise” Salad, combining greens, garlic confit, [yellow and red] cherry tomatoes (this vegetable is replaced by orange sections in winter), slivered almonds and goat cheese; and Savory Knaffeh – crispy kadaif layered with five kinds of [white] cheese and charred eggplant, served with a spicy tomato salad and tzatziki.

Finally, there are only two desserts, of which I sampled the decadent crack pie, which was sent over the top by the accompanying burnt toffee sauce.

Lorenz and Mintz
Kosher.
Neve Shechter, Aharon Chelouche St. 42, Tel Aviv
Phone: 03-901-8070

Vegan squared

Chef Maya Aloni has established a pair of informal vegan eateries in north Tel Aviv that have become institutions in their own right: Alegria, featuring “comfort food,” and Dosa Bar, specializing in cuisine from the south of India, under the slogan “healthy power food.”The centerpiece of the latter eatery’s totally vegan, sugar-free and gluten-free menu is, not surprisingly, the eponymous dosas: thin, crispy crepes made from a batter of fermented lentil flour, filled with stewed vegetables. Their classic masala dosa – with a potato filling – is undeniably authentic, sending me straight back to my days in Kerala.

One may also order dishes from the pan-Indian kitchen, such as the daily thali – combination meals pairing flavorful vegetable concoctions with delicate long-grained rice – as well as the familiar malai kofta, or palak paneer, with cubed tofu substituting for the fresh white cheese swimming in dark green spinach cream. Other South Indian Dosa Bar staples are uttapam (savory pancakes) and idly (steamed rice patties) with dips.

The Alegria menu offers a lot to choose from: six sections from the sit-down restaurant – Breakfast, Starters, Sandwiches, Salads, Hot Dishes and Desserts - plus five categories of items from the deli section (salads, cooked food, spreads, sauces and vegan cheeses). The kitchen is masterful in its versatile employment of tofu, as well as lentils and grains.

Highlights from each section of the latter menu include the famous Moroccan hraime, with tofu standing in for fish; two-color quinoa salad with orange lentils, caramelized onions, cranberries, roasted almonds, parsley and green onions; a slew of creative salads, from Asian to sprouts, and mock egg salad (among the ingredients contributing to the yellow color is the powerful antioxidant spice turmeric) to potato salad; the house coconut cream curry sauce; and probiotic cashew labaneh with choice of primary seasoning.

Alegria
Kosher/vegan
Ibn Gvirol St. 165, Tel Aviv
Phone: 03-613-6964

Dosa Bar
Kosher/vegan
Ben Yehuda St. 180, Tel Aviv
Phone: 03-659-1961

Delicatessen expands to four locations

The Delicatessen (with a capital D) chain is the takeaway and bakery arm of the formidable R2M chain, whose popular restaurants – such as La Brasserie, Coffeebar and Hotel Montefiore – are regularly featured in these pages. More recently, the brand has received a boost as founder Ruti Broudo is morphing into a celebrity chef by virtue of her role as a judge on MKR The Winning Kitchen television show with co-host Haim Cohen.

Delicatessen has grown from one outlet in downtown Tel Aviv to encompass four locations throughout the city (plus several stand-alone bakery outlets).

This is our lone entry this week that is not kosher, although Delicatessen does prepare holiday classics inspired by Jewish culinary tradition.

For example, there are kreplach – the version here uniquely flecked on the pale surface with green herbs – and Delicatessen’s own brand of horseradish with beets. The main dish I tried was “pareve” pasta bolognese: shell pasta in a zesty tomato sauce continuing neither ground meat nor Parmesan cheese. This turned out to be a versatile thing, since at home I could add one or the other, or, on the other hand, cottage cheese or vegan grated cheese.

The bakery section turns out a grand selection of fine cakes and pastries, including light cream puffs, filled with creme patissiere and glazed with a caramel candy shell.

Delicatessen
Not Kosher
Oppenheimer St. 9, Tel Aviv.
Phone: 03-968-1010


Tags food restaurants tel aviv tel aviv restaurants
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo In wake of normalization, will the Palestinians board the peace train? By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yitz Greenberg Religious leadership is also to blame for COVID-19 crisis in Israel By YITZ GREENBERG
Alisa Bodner 2,000 Jewish Ethiopians approved to make aliyah, who will be left behind? By ALISA BODNER
Emily Schrader Facebook, YouTube, Zoom got it right in handling Leila Khaled webinar By EMILY SCHRADER
Micah Halpern Amid this year's hardships, tradition still triumphs By MICAH HALPERN

Most Read

1 Helicopters, armed police swoop in to arrest 'Russian Jesus' cult leader
Vissarion, who has proclaimed himself a new Christ, conducts a service during the "Holiday of Good Fruit" feast in the village of Obitel Rassveta (Cloister of Sunrise), some 640 km (398 miles) southeast of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia August 18, 2010.
2 Gov't approves total coronavirus lockdown starting Friday
Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benny Gantz and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen during a vote at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on August 24, 2020.
3 All eyes might be on the Temple Mount after the UAE-Israel deal
THE POSSIBILITY exists that Solomon’s aspiration could be recreated.
4 Israel's Coronavirus lockdown: What you need to know
Gaza reports first COVID-19 cases outside quarantine areas, declares lockdown
5 Iran-backed Hezbollah arms depot explodes in southern Lebanon
FILE PHOTO: Smoke rises from the site of an explosion in Beirut, Lebanon August 4, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by