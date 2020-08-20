The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Food & Recipes

Goshen - A Solid Steakhouse

While the evening’s meal would turn out a pleasant surprise, we first noticed that while diners’ temperatures were checked upon entering, there was inadequate social distancing between the tables.

By BUZZY GORDON  
AUGUST 20, 2020 11:11
Goshen (photo credit: OMRI SHAPIRA)
Goshen
(photo credit: OMRI SHAPIRA)
One of the storefront restaurants along a trendy stretch of eateries on Nahalat Binyamin St. in downtown Tel Aviv is the biblically named Goshen, a rather stodgy steakhouse furnished with bare wooden tables and uninvitingly hard chairs.
While the evening’s meal would turn out a pleasant surprise, we first noticed that while diners’ temperatures were checked upon entering, there was inadequate social distancing between the tables. Outside on the narrow sidewalk, on the evening of our visit, the few forlorn tables remained empty as the inside rooms filled up.
There are no cocktails, but there is a limited wine list, with very few vintages available by the glass. Nevertheless, we did enjoy our glasses of rosé (NIS 35) and merlot (NIS 55), both from Israel’s well-regarded Recanati Winery.
The disposable menus (in three languages) comprises two sections: appetizers (NIS 52-64) and main courses (NIS 80-265). Not surprisingly, there are hardly any vegetarian/vegan options in either category.
As we waited for our starters, we munched on the house focaccia (NIS 26), which was served with three dips. The starkly naked bread itself was unremarkable, but the mild tomato salsa and zesty herb dip (reminiscent of pesto or chimichurri) were both excellent. The appetizers came just in time to keep us from filling up on the focaccia.
The ceviche, while not the advertised salmon and pine nuts, was a generous serving of raw white fish tossed with red onion, radishes and cherry tomatoes and dressed with tehina. The fish was exceedingly fresh and the dish very satisfying.
The second appetizer was hanger steak yakitori – two small bamboo skewers of morsels of steak, on a bed of arugula and eggplant cream. We enjoyed the two components of this starter separately, lest the latter overpower the former. The steak, drizzled with aioli, was delicious, while the mound of greens mixed with eggplant cream was refreshing, unusual and intriguing.
The main courses started off with a major disappointment: The veal prime rib, which you don’t find on Israeli menus very often, was offered only as a steak weighing more than a kilogram, suitable for three people, while we were only two. Fortunately, the two steaks we did order made up for the letdown.
The filet mignon medallions come in three sizes, of which we chose the smallest, 300 grams. Still, it was three sizable discs of prime beef that were surprisingly succulent for such lean cuts. The filet was accompanied by a large bone filled with outstanding marrow, as well as a small tossed salad in a pleasant dressing.
The second steak was 300 grams of aged entrecôte, a glistening slab of well-marbled beef that was juicy and flavorful. The mashed potatoes it came with turned out to be superb, fluffy sweet potatoes.
Desserts (NIS 26-45) are the usual suspects for a kosher meat restaurant. Once again, our first choice was unavailable, so we settled for the triple chocolate and the apple crumble. Each one came with a scoop of vanilla chip “ice cream,” but we substituted passion fruit sorbet for the ice cream, since we feared it would bear the hallmarks of pareve ice cream.
Sure enough, the vanilla ice cream had that telltale pareve aftertaste, but the fruit sorbet was very good. Meanwhile, the nougaty middle sandwiched between thin layers of chocolate ganache and the crunchy cocoa base rendered the triple chocolate dessert rather mediocre.
The apple crumble, on the other hand, was just about perfect: chunks of cinnamony stewed apple accented with nuggets of golden crumble, which tasted remarkably buttery for pareve pastry.
Goshen.
Kosher. Take-out available.
Nahalat Binyamin St. 30, Tel Aviv.
Sun-Thu: 12 noon-midnight; Fri: noon-3 p.m.; Sat: 7 p.m.-midnight
Phone: 03-560-0766
The writer was a guest of the restaurant.


Tags Tel Aviv restaurant food
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israel needs to realize UAE will use F-35 jets against Iran, not Israel By JPOST EDITORIAL
Isi Leibler Candidly Speaking: Affirming civilization, UAE and Israel By ISI LEIBLER
Emily Schrader Palestine, not Israel, will carry the cost of its rejectionist policies By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy Why we only sit shiva for family By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef Netanyahu’s perception of democracy is full of factual mistakes – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Israel, UAE reach historic peace deal: ‘We can make a wonderful future’
L-R: Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed, US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
2 Jewish community vocal over Kamala Harris's Jewish husband
Kamala Harris and her husband Douglas Emhoff
3 Five countries that could be next to make peace with Israel
Flags of Arab League member countries on display at Beirut's Phoenicia Hotel, Lebanon January 18, 2019
4 The Israel-UAE agreement, winners and losers edition
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gives a press statement at the PM's office in Jerusalem, August 13, 2020
5 First 3 Israelis treated with new passive vaccine recover, leave hospital
Coronavirus lab at Hadassah

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by