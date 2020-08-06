The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Food & Recipes

High tea at the King David Hotel

The high tea is served from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., and there is currently a promotion that offers it to anyone who books a room.

By LINDA GRADSTEIN  
AUGUST 6, 2020 18:07
High Tea at the King David Hotel (photo credit: SIVAN FARAG)
High Tea at the King David Hotel
(photo credit: SIVAN FARAG)
There is a new advertising campaign in Jerusalem proclaiming it “the most abroad there is.” If you are looking for an abroad experience within Jerusalem, in this case one from Britain, look no further than the King David Hotel.
The King David has a new manager, Tamir Kobrin, who was born in Jerusalem but has run hotels around the world. In fact, he ran the front desk at the King David 20 years ago. He is enthusiastic and is overflowing with ideas on how to appeal to the Israeli market. When he invited me to try the hotel’s high tea, I decided it was a perfect way to celebrate my birthday.
I took my favorite daughter with me, and just walking into the lobby of the famed King David, you feel your blood pressure go down. It even smells luxurious. When we arrived, there were several groups sitting outside on the terrace, facing the Old City walls, but it was still warm outside, and we wanted to hear the talented young man playing classical piano.
His name, by the way, is Benjamin Goodman, and he is originally from the UK, and currently doing a doctorate in piano performance. He is immensely talented, and it was simply a pleasure to listen to him. Each day a different young musician plays during the tea.
The high tea is served from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., and there is currently a promotion that offers it to anyone who books a room. Because of the pandemic and lack of tourists, the King David has dropped its prices, which are now between NIS 1,500 and NIS 1,800 per night, including breakfast. You can also come just for the high tea for NIS 120 per person, but you must reserve in advance. There is an option to add a glass of champagne for NIS 10, but as it was the week before Tisha Be’av when it’s traditional not to drink wine, we did not partake.
I’M NOT British, so I can’t really speak to the liquid part of the tea. Each diner receives a pot of tea and a choice of nine teas from a large wooden box, all from Salon de The. The teas come in small cloth bags, and there is a small dish to both cover your cup as it is steeping, and to put your used tea bag on. My one complaint was that while the water was hot, it was not boiling, and cooled rather quickly in the pot. When I asked for more hot water, I was pleasantly surprised to receive a new pot, new cup, and to be offered more tea. Still, hotter water would have made a stronger brew, which I personally prefer.
The food was lovely, and the service even better. As a food critic, I’ve come to realize that good service is as important as good food, and here we had both. Several staff members wished me a Happy Birthday and seemed genuinely happy that I was there.
The tea itself is a three-tiered tray with yummy treats on each level.

High tea at the King David Hotel in Jerusalem (Courtesy)
At the bottom are small crustless sandwiches of smoked salmon, cream cheese and labaneh, and Camembert with onion jam. One of my British friends on Facebook quibbled that they should be cut in triangles, not rectangles, but as a classless American I didn’t care.
The middle level contains small, delicious, bite-size pastries – a fruit tart, lemon meringue pie and a strawberry pie. My hands-down favorite was the lemon meringue.
The top level contains small scones served with little jars of strawberry jam and honey, and with a choice of cream and butter. My favorite combination was strawberry jam and cream. So, so good.
The portions are not huge. They are clearly going for elegance rather than bulk, although I thought there was plenty for a light meal.
There was also a surprise. After we finished a waiter appeared with a trolley offering a small cup of Arab coffee and a plate with three tiny Middle Eastern sweets – baklava, Turkish delight and a third I couldn’t identify.
“We want people to have a real Jerusalem experience,” Kobrin said. “So you have the high tea, but you also have this Jerusalem trolley with traditional sweets.”
It was so pleasant sitting in the lobby that we didn’t want it to end. Suddenly, I looked at my watch and realized two hours had passed. I enjoyed every minute.
King David Hotel
23 King David Street
Tel: (02) 620-8888
Kashrut: Rabbinate
High Tea is served Sunday-Friday, 4-6 p.m. Reservations mandatory.
The writer was a guest of the hotel.


Tags Jerusalem food review King David Hotel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The real tragedy for Lebanon is Hezbollah's continuing stranglehold By JPOST EDITORIAL
Isi Leibler Annexation is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. COVID-19 mustn't derail it By ISI LEIBLER
Sima Vaknin-Gil Global chaos is breeding antisemitism. Global leaders must end it By SIMA VAKNIN-GILL
Emily Schrader Education, not censorship, must be used to tackle online antisemitism By EMILY SCHRADER
Micah Halpern Is COVID-19 the death of the synagogue? By MICAH HALPERN

Most Read

1 Dozens dead, thousands injured in massive Beirut explosion
The scene of an explosion in Beirut on August 4, 2020. The blast, which rattled entire buildings and broke glass, was felt in several parts of the city.
2 Tens of thousands protest in Jerusalem, across Israel
Protesters rally in front of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Jerusalem residency, calling for his resignation.
3 Hebrew U. archaeologist says he found 'face of God'
A clay head dated to the 10th century BC, found at Khirbet Qeiyafa
4 Israel strikes Syria in response to attempted terrorist attack
Attack in Syria on August 25, 2019.
5 Speculation and fear after massive explosion in Beirut
Smoke rises after an explosion was heard in Beirut, Lebanon August 4, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by