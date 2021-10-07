The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
In Israel, a chicken farm released special-edition eggs to mark egg-related Talmud study milestone

"We will return to you, Tractate Beitzah," the eggs read in Hebrew. "Be strong and take courage, from the chicken coops of Kedumim."

By SHIRA HANAU/JTA  
OCTOBER 7, 2021 03:05
Michelle Cohen Farber's Daf Yomi women group studying Talmud in Ran'ana. (photo credit: ARDON BAR-HAMA)
Michelle Cohen Farber's Daf Yomi women group studying Talmud in Ran'ana.
(photo credit: ARDON BAR-HAMA)
(JTA) — As participants in the Daf Yomi, a program in which participants study one page of Talmud each day, near the end of the current tractate, an Israeli chicken farm decided to join in the celebration.
In honor of the completion of the Talmud Tractate Beitzah, which means “egg” in Hebrew, Meshek Kedumim printed the words of the text recited upon the completion of a Talmud tractate directly onto the eggs.
“We will return to you, Tractate Beitzah,” the eggs read in Hebrew. “Be strong and take courage, from the chicken coops of Kedumim.”
Daf Yomi participants will complete Tractate Beitzah, so named because it begins with a story related to an egg, next week before continuing on to Tractate Rosh Hashana.
CHICKEN FARMER Craig Watts walks though a chicken house looking for dead and injured birds at C&A Farms in Fairmont, North Carolina. (credit: REUTERS)CHICKEN FARMER Craig Watts walks though a chicken house looking for dead and injured birds at C&A Farms in Fairmont, North Carolina. (credit: REUTERS)
The entire Daf Yomi cycle, in which participants study one double-sided page of the 37 tractates of the Talmud each day in order, takes about seven and a half years to complete. At the end of the cycle, celebrations are typically held, including a massive gathering at MetLife Stadium.


